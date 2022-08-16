Read full article on original website
Forest Park Review
Library plans repairs, elevator upgrade
Forest Park Public Library construction projects will leave the lower level closed until at least November. The construction project involves relatively routine interior repairs. The library will replace the elevator, redo lighting and ceiling tiles on both the lower and main level, replace doors at the entrance, repair windows and do some other minor maintenance. But this will require the lower level to be closed during the first phase of the project, which is expected to last between September and November. Patrons will still be able to check out materials from the lower level – they will just have to ask staff to retrieve them.
Forest Park Review
Open up on Army Reserve land
You wouldn’t buy a home without a home inspection. Forest Park should not consider purchasing the multi-acre Army Reserve site on Roosevelt Road without a thorough environmental review and some sort of structural assessment of the step-up from dilapidated buildings currently on the site. It was good news recently...
Forest Park Review
Early transportation
In the earliest days of Harlem (now known as Forest Park), transportation on the Dummy line, a track of railroad that was laid from 40th Street in Chicago in 1881 that extended west on Randolph Street, through the villages of Oak Park, Harlem and River Forest until it reached the Soo line tracks then curved back eastward on Harrison Street. It stopped at Wisconsin Avenue in Oak Park; Park Avenue in River Forest; and Desplaines Avenue and Harrison St. in Harlem.
Forest Park Review
Running group builds male friendships, encourages community service
Every morning, men from Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and, occasionally, from Chicago’s West Side communities, gather outdoors at the crack of dawn, rain or shine, to work out. F3 Oak Park is part of the Freedom, Fellowship and Faith (F3) national network of exercise groups. As the...
Forest Park Review
Despite ongoing struggles, autumn reopening planned for Scratch on Madison
After being temporarily closed for eight months, Scratch Kitchen and Lounge, 7445 Madison St., Forest Park, is inching closer to slinging burgers and canned beers once again. An autumn reopening could happen as early as September and comes as a relief to Patrick O’Brien, chef-owner of Scratch Restaurant Group.
Forest Park Review
Woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at ex-boyfriend
A 30-year-old Chicago woman was arrested on Aug. 8 after allegedly pointing a gun at her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend. The victim said that, at around 5:33 p.m., he was returning home from Westchester when he stopped at the Forest Park Domino’s Pizza location, 7658 Madison St., to pick up his order. He said that, as he waited outside the pizzeria, he spotted his ex’s car, a gray 2014 Ford Escape. The woman then allegedly rolled down her window and pointed a gun at the victim.
