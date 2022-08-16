Forest Park Public Library construction projects will leave the lower level closed until at least November. The construction project involves relatively routine interior repairs. The library will replace the elevator, redo lighting and ceiling tiles on both the lower and main level, replace doors at the entrance, repair windows and do some other minor maintenance. But this will require the lower level to be closed during the first phase of the project, which is expected to last between September and November. Patrons will still be able to check out materials from the lower level – they will just have to ask staff to retrieve them.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO