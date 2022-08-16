Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
12-year-old from Arkansas continues pursuit of USA Mullet Championship title
After advancing to the Top 25 in his age group of the USA Mullet Championships, a 12-year-old boy from Wesley has his eyes on taking home the title.
KHBS
Har-Ber Wildcats hope to surprise people on the field in 2022
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School is coming off consecutive losing seasons. But the expectation to be a championship-caliber team never changes. "It's a different team this year," said senior Lattimer Wilmoth. "We're a lot more physical. We do things differently and we don't let certain things happen. We have a lot to prove and I think it's going to happen."
Don't Expect Fakes on a Regular Basis from Hogs
Special teams coach Scott Fountain keeping them in arsenal to be used sparingly.
Will Hogs Play Three or Four on Defensive Front This Season?
Hogs’ defensive line coach Deke Adams offered some insight Tuesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkbusiness.net
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
KHBS
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
KHBS
Back to School Prep with Local Counselor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Follow these tips to help ensure your kids have a safe, happy, and productive year. Many children get nervous about new situations, including changing to a new school, classroom, or teacher. If your child seems nervous, it can be helpful to rehearse heading into the new situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson
Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
KHBS
Fayetteville to buy and demolish West End Apartments to help flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of West End Apartments on Tuesday, with the intent to demolish them. This comes after the four units of West End Apartments have flooded three times in the last ten years. Most recently, residents had to move out in May 2022 after significant flooding damaged the property.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
talkbusiness.net
Officials discuss Northwest Arkansas development, challenges
Northwest Arkansas is a great place to live and work but that also comes with challenges, according to city leaders along with state and national politicians who spoke at a Builders Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) luncheon in Bentonville on Thursday (Aug. 18). The leaders spoke about policy and a...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville man, 3 other Patriot Front members plead not guilty during Monday court appearance
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
Comments / 0