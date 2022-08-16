Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety
BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
mynbc5.com
Technological glitches delay Vermont's official certification of primary election
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced he had to postpone certifying final results from last week’s primary election due to technical glitches with the software used to produce the tallies. The Secretary of State’s office has used the same software system to tabulate...
mynbc5.com
176th Vermont State Fair runs through Saturday
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
mynbc5.com
Rutland civil rights organization raises concerns after NEACA gun show
RUTLAND, Vt. — This past weekend at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates gun show, questions were raised after items related to slavery were found up for auction. The Rutland Area NAACP released a picture Wednesday morning from the show of shackles up for auction, which dated back to slavery in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
mynbc5.com
Secretary of State delays primary results certification
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
mynbc5.com
LIVE: Secretary of State Jim Condos speaks about primary certification delay
Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking about a delay in certifying Vermont's primary election results in Montpelier with other state officials. Click the video player above to view a livestream of this event.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynbc5.com
Police: Man committed 'hate-motivated crime' against state troopers
LYNDON, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with a hate-motivated crime following an encounter with state police. Vermont State Police arrested Jeremy Bathalon, 34, on Tuesday after investigating reports of a suspicious impaired man in Lyndon. According to reports, Bathalon, who is homeless, was being aggressive with...
mynbc5.com
Man survives pickleball heart attack with help of VA clinicians
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man who suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball was saved by a group of VA clinicians were in the right place at the right time. The usual sound of a weekday morning for Pete Tannini and Jim McCracken consists of the sharp sound of a pickleball hitting the paddles. The popular game takes over the courts at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, where the couple plays.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police ID police officer who shot man in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the Ludlow police officer who shot a man on Monday on South Hill Road. Officials said Zachary Paul, 21, is the officer who shot Michael Mills in the head on Monday. Paul joined the Ludlow Police Department in July following his...
mynbc5.com
Two more Chittenden area restaurants close amid staffing shortages
Two more restaurants in Chittenden County are closing over staffing shortages. The Bearded Frog Bar and Grill on Shelburne Road announced on its Facebook Page that it is closing after 16 years in business. The restaurant’s last day is Thursday. News of the closure came just after the Vermont...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
mynbc5.com
Police ID man injured after being shot by a Ludlow Police officer
LUDLOW, Vt. — Vermont State Police have released additional details after a Ludlow Police Officer shot a man on Monday night. Officials said that Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish made more than two dozen 911 calls on Monday evening beginning at 6:45 p.m., which included various complaints, threats and suicidal statements.
mynbc5.com
Community donations save families from having to give up their pets due to high costs
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Inflation is impacting many families, and that includes our four-legged family members. Pet owners are having to decide between putting food on the table and or food in the bowl. However, one Vermonter is working to let families do both. Deb Lawrence, the founder...
Comments / 0