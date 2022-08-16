ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, VT

mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety

BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

176th Vermont State Fair runs through Saturday

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Rutland civil rights organization raises concerns after NEACA gun show

RUTLAND, Vt. — This past weekend at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates gun show, questions were raised after items related to slavery were found up for auction. The Rutland Area NAACP released a picture Wednesday morning from the show of shackles up for auction, which dated back to slavery in America.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Secretary of State delays primary results certification

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Police: Man committed 'hate-motivated crime' against state troopers

LYNDON, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with a hate-motivated crime following an encounter with state police. Vermont State Police arrested Jeremy Bathalon, 34, on Tuesday after investigating reports of a suspicious impaired man in Lyndon. According to reports, Bathalon, who is homeless, was being aggressive with...
LYNDON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man survives pickleball heart attack with help of VA clinicians

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man who suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball was saved by a group of VA clinicians were in the right place at the right time. The usual sound of a weekday morning for Pete Tannini and Jim McCracken consists of the sharp sound of a pickleball hitting the paddles. The popular game takes over the courts at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, where the couple plays.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police ID police officer who shot man in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the Ludlow police officer who shot a man on Monday on South Hill Road. Officials said Zachary Paul, 21, is the officer who shot Michael Mills in the head on Monday. Paul joined the Ludlow Police Department in July following his...
LUDLOW, VT
mynbc5.com

Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Police ID man injured after being shot by a Ludlow Police officer

LUDLOW, Vt. — Vermont State Police have released additional details after a Ludlow Police Officer shot a man on Monday night. Officials said that Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish made more than two dozen 911 calls on Monday evening beginning at 6:45 p.m., which included various complaints, threats and suicidal statements.
LUDLOW, VT

