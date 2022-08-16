ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
COVID hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — COVID-related hospitalizations fell below the 1,000 mark in Los Angeles County Thursday, reflecting continued drops in infection numbers, although the public health director warned that transmission of the infectious BA.5 variant of the virus remains high, necessitating personal precautions. What You Need To Know. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
Local resident sworn in as CHP officer

Freddie A. De La Cerda, of Santa Clarita, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office. De La Cerda graduated from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills in 2011. After high school, he earned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Local Pastor to Seek Appointment to District 3 Seat

In an interview with Pasadena Now on Thursday, a local pastor said he planned to apply for the District 3 City Council seat left vacant by the death of John J. Kennedy. “Yes, I plan on doing that,” said Lucious Smith, senior pastor at Friendship Baptist Church. Smith has...
PASADENA, CA
Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’

A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA

