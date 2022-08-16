Read full article on original website
Related
LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded jabs with his political opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
foxla.com
Quail Fire 40% contained, buildings no longer threatened
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the Castaic area of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the fire began coming in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3100 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. By 7 p.m. the fire had reached approximately 46 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. County Fire Air Operations are on the scene helping the LACoFD with what is now a second alarm wildfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — COVID-related hospitalizations fell below the 1,000 mark in Los Angeles County Thursday, reflecting continued drops in infection numbers, although the public health director warned that transmission of the infectious BA.5 variant of the virus remains high, necessitating personal precautions. What You Need To Know. The...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Local resident sworn in as CHP officer
Freddie A. De La Cerda, of Santa Clarita, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office. De La Cerda graduated from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills in 2011. After high school, he earned...
pasadenanow.com
Local Pastor to Seek Appointment to District 3 Seat
In an interview with Pasadena Now on Thursday, a local pastor said he planned to apply for the District 3 City Council seat left vacant by the death of John J. Kennedy. “Yes, I plan on doing that,” said Lucious Smith, senior pastor at Friendship Baptist Church. Smith has...
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
28 South LA gang members arrested in Boyle Heights as part of citywide bust
Dozens of members of a South Los Angeles-based street gang were arrested Thursday morning in Boyle Heights on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Street Vendor Receives Generous Donations After His Fruit Stand Was Vandalized
A fruit vendor whose stand was vandalized and destroyed got the help he needed to get back on his feet Wednesday. After our story aired on NBC4 and our sister station, Telemundo 52, several viewers reached out, including two strangers who each donated $1,000 to Jonathan Alvarez Marquez. "I sat...
Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
2urbangirls.com
Mother of one of the men killed in alleged street racing crash sues Burbank, LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Fire Engulfs Back House, Multiple Vehicles in Downey
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A house fire in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon included multiple burning vehicles. The Downey Fire Department was dispatched to… Read more "Fire Engulfs Back House, Multiple Vehicles in Downey"
Metal recycler served search warrant after allegations of illegal pollution
A Florence-Firestone metal recycler is under scrutiny after a search warrant was served there on Wednesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Atlas Iron & Metal Company has been accused of improperly handling materials that could cause environmental hazards, often by the teachers, students and parents of nearby Jordan High School. Lauren Lyster […]
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
Comments / 1