Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
WOWK
Milum stayed home, found early success with WVU
Wyatt Milum is the third-highest-rated high school football prospect to come out of West Virginia over the last decade. Milum, a three-time all-state lineman for Spring Valley High School in Huntington, chose the Mountaineers over a slew of offers from Power 5 programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.
WOWK
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
WOWK
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWK
WVU hosts Indiana to kick off 2022 “revenge tour”
The Hoosiers are the first roadblock in WVU's return to the postseason. West Virginia women’s soccer kicks off its 27th season of competition on Thursday when it hosts the Indiana Hoosiers. Here’s everything you need to know as the Mountaineers eye a return to the postseason:. Indiana at...
WOWK
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
WOWK
2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WOWK
Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
Comments / 0