WOWK
WVU hosts Indiana to kick off 2022 “revenge tour”
The Hoosiers are the first roadblock in WVU's return to the postseason. West Virginia women’s soccer kicks off its 27th season of competition on Thursday when it hosts the Indiana Hoosiers. Here’s everything you need to know as the Mountaineers eye a return to the postseason:. Indiana at...
WOWK
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many...
WOWK
Milum stayed home, found early success with WVU
Wyatt Milum is the third-highest-rated high school football prospect to come out of West Virginia over the last decade. Milum, a three-time all-state lineman for Spring Valley High School in Huntington, chose the Mountaineers over a slew of offers from Power 5 programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.
WOWK
Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWK
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
WOWK
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WOWK
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
WOWK
Seven join Mountaineers for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of seven student-athletes joining the program for the 2023 season. The group features five transfers, as well as two freshmen to complete the 2022 signing class. Joining the Mountaineers are Keegan Allen (Rogers, Arkansas), Bryce Amos (Shadyside, Ohio), Nick Barone (Montoursville, Pennsylvania), Caleb McNeely (Versailles, Kentucky), Grant Siegel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Blaine Traxel (Burbank, California) and Landon Wallace (Roseville, California).
WOWK
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
