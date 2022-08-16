For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO