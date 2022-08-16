ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Nassau County teen in running for 'Best Mullet in America'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!. It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event. This year the event will be held both inside and outside. “We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Canaveral, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Widows#Boating
First Coast News

Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
floridapolitics.com

Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy