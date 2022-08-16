Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
'Kicking cancer's booty!' - cheerleaders urge moms to get mammos on the Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The girls are young at Showtime USA Cheerleading. But they love their moms. And that is persuasive enough to inspire the mothers to sign up for the Buddy Bus. The Buddy Bus is the new state-of-the-art way to get your mammogram. The mobile mammography unit, operated...
Positively JAX: Tiny Yorkie lost on Jacksonville Beach has an adventure before his owners are found
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old Yorkie created quite the stir Wednesday night after he took himself for a solo adventure on Jacksonville Beach. The senior dog’s name is Mickey -- and he was with his pet parents on vacation from Midway, Georgia. While Mickey was on the...
Nassau County teen in running for 'Best Mullet in America'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The primary election in the state of Florida is next Tuesday, but a Florida teenager is currently in a nationwide election, and he could use your vote!. It's business in the front and party in the back for Hilliard teenager Fisher Monds, who is currently a finalist in the teen division of the USA Mullet Championships.
Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event. This year the event will be held both inside and outside. “We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
Drainage issues frustrate Jacksonville homeowners as rainwater floods their neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People living in a Jacksonville neighborhood off Old St. Augustine Road say when it rains, it pours. And when it pours, their frustrations rise just as quickly as the water. "We are in the middle of hurricane season right now and if they don't fix this...
Jacksonville woman can’t seem to get her house fixed after hurricane damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Matthew and Irma took a toll on Westside woman's home. “I'm like so discouraged at this point, I don’t want to sell the only home that I grew up in. I want to be able to leave this home for my grandchildren," said Liz Owens.
Jacksonville Beach business looking for woman who allegedly got away with $2500 worth of Botox, injections
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — What is the true cost of beauty? For one woman in Jacksonville Beach, the price was apparently a little too steep. A Jacksonville Beach medical spa is warning others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers.
ACPS shifts to appointment-only drop-offs, in non-emergency scenarios
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are new rules in effect if you want to drop off a stray or surrender a pet to Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services. You now have to have an appointment!. STORY: What to know about the proposed 1 mill property tax increase aimed...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
'Two Piano Journey' heading to Jacksonville for benefit concert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since 2016, Two Piano Journey has raised $1.8 million for non-profits all across the country. “It's just been a huge joy and a blessing and I think I’m very fortunate to have found a way to contribute to these amazing organizations and we’ve met so many inspiring angels across the way," Pianist, Christopher Kuo said.
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
UNF poll says a runoff is likely between TK Waters, Lakesha Burton for Jacksonville sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A poll shows TK Waters narrowly ahead of Lakesha Burton in the race for Jacksonville's next top cop, meaning there are good chances the race could end in a runoff, according to The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida. The PORL...
Meet "Pop" and Wade, friendly faces when you get your mammogram on our new Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His real name is James, but people call him, "Pop." He gave years of his life in service to Jacksonville with JFRD, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as a chaplain. Now Pop and his friend Wade are a team, the first two drivers of the new Buddy...
