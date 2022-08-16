Read full article on original website
Arkansas school safety commission finalizing recommendations
ROGERS, Ark. — With $50 million now reserved for new school safety initiatives, Arkansas school safety members voted on some of their final recommendations they will submit to the full commission. This will determine what is included in the final report due to Gov. Asa Hutchinson by Oct. 1.
Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Center to reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fayetteville is set to reopen later this month. The 16-bed facility located at 105 North Mill Ave. is a place where people can receive mental health services instead of going to jail. It closed in June 2021 after state...
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
University of Arkansas expects up to 30,000 students for the 2022-23 school year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — College students will head back to Fayetteville for classes Monday, Aug. 22. John Thomas, director of media relations for the University of Arkansas, said about 30,000 students are expected for the fall semester this year. Most freshmen moved in last weekend so they could spend the...
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Fort Smith police investigate death of child who was left inside car
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A child died after being left inside a car in Fort Smith Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. The child was left inside the car on Boone Avenue, a residential road in the north part of town. When the child was discovered, someone broke...
Back to School Prep with Local Counselor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Follow these tips to help ensure your kids have a safe, happy, and productive year. Many children get nervous about new situations, including changing to a new school, classroom, or teacher. If your child seems nervous, it can be helpful to rehearse heading into the new situation.
Fayetteville to buy and demolish West End Apartments to help flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of West End Apartments on Tuesday, with the intent to demolish them. This comes after the four units of West End Apartments have flooded three times in the last ten years. Most recently, residents had to move out in May 2022 after significant flooding damaged the property.
Fayetteville City Council votes to add SRO this school year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday night to add a school resource officer to the district for the 2022-23 school year. The council also committed to add two new SRO positions each year until all schools in the district have an SRO. The ordinance passed with...
Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Siloam Springs, Fort Smith Southside scrimmage ahead of football season
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Some Arkansas high school football teams are scrimmaging ahead of the 2022 season. "It's like a dress rehearsal," Brandon Craig, Siloam Springs head coach, said. "You know, you're getting ready and you're getting an opportunity to go out and you know it doesn't count as a win or a loss. So you get to experiment, play a lot of kids, get them on film and evaluate.”
Har-Ber Wildcats hope to surprise people on the field in 2022
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School is coming off consecutive losing seasons. But the expectation to be a championship-caliber team never changes. "It's a different team this year," said senior Lattimer Wilmoth. "We're a lot more physical. We do things differently and we don't let certain things happen. We have a lot to prove and I think it's going to happen."
