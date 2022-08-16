FORT SMITH, Ark. — Some Arkansas high school football teams are scrimmaging ahead of the 2022 season. "It's like a dress rehearsal," Brandon Craig, Siloam Springs head coach, said. "You know, you're getting ready and you're getting an opportunity to go out and you know it doesn't count as a win or a loss. So you get to experiment, play a lot of kids, get them on film and evaluate.”

