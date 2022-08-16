ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local hospitals asking community for blood donations amid ‘trauma season’

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXGSx_0hJkHPsv00

PITTSBURGH — It may feel like summer outside, but inside the hospitals, doctors said it’s trauma season.

“The weather is nice. The ATVs, the boats, the motorcycles are out and large gatherings of people,” said Dr. Allan Philp, who’s the chief medical officer at Allegheny General Hospital.

With those incidents come an increased need for blood.

“We like to typically ... have this much days of storage of blood and for most ... the year, we’ve been about here,” Philp said.

Philp said the national blood shortage is starting to impact supplies locally. For the 62-hospital regional network that includes AHN and UPMC, the amount of blood in reserve is only about a day’s worth.

“Violent crime and violent injury is up across the country with so many more shootings and stabbings post-COVID era. That’s true here the need is higher and the supply is lower,” Philp said.

While the hospital hasn’t had to cancel surgery yet, Philp said if another Airbnb shooting were to happen, there will not be enough blood locally.

That’s why he’s encouraging people to step up and get out to donate blood to help.

“It’s in the same way of saying, ‘I’m going to support a fundraiser for the local park’ or something for the schools to get a playground. This is a community service in that same way,” Philp said.

While you may not see big signs for major blood drives anymore post pandemic, there is always somewhere nearby that you are able to stop by and donate blood most days out of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Jefferson Memorial Cemetery receives backlash for annual car cruise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local cemetery is facing community backlash after hosting a charity car cruise on its grounds.Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Arboretum hosted its annual car cruise on Sunday with a beer tent, food trucks and live music.Some people said the event caused heartache for people who went to the cemetery Sunday to grieve the loss of a loved one. Others said they didn't mind that there was an event because it brought the community together."It was hard for everybody and to see him have to endure all of that," said Bill Petrosky Jr.This week has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Precision medicine helps personalize healthcare patient by patient

In Pittsburgh, healthcare providers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC have teamed up via The Institute for Precision Medicine to advance the science of personalized medicine. The goal is to collaborate to advance research, education, and implementation of precision medicine to improve the health of our population. This approach...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County.  Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home

Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#Community Service#General Health#Medical Services#Ahn#Upmc
cranberryeagle.com

Butler crisis staff answers all calls — local, state, national

Those answering the suicide prevention hotline at the Center for Community Resources often speak with people at their lowest point emotionally — some find themselves feeling hopeless and overwhelmed, and others are experiencing addiction or homelessness. But over the last month, the receptionists have also picked up the phone...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation

Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Districts weighing options as universal free meal waiver expires

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Local school districts are reviewing their options as the federal program that provided universal free school meals for all students has expired. Since March 2020, every public school student had been eligible to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge, after Congress authorized the United States Department of Agriculture to issue a waiver amid the pandemic.
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
124K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy