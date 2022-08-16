Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott releases 10-step plan to help improve public safety
BERLIN, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott released a new 10-point public safety plan this week, which aims to help keep the public safe, eliminate the backlog of cases in county courts and create better collaboration between the state’s executive and judicial branches. “[We] thank the governor for stepping...
colchestersun.com
A two-vote difference between Erhard Mahnke and Martine Gulick sparks recount between the two Chittenden-Central State Senate candidates
ESSEX — A two-vote difference has sparked a recount for the Democratic nomination in the Chittenden-Central State Senate race. The recount will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. The recount was petitioned by candidate Erhard Mahnke, who lost by two votes to candidate Martine Gulick. The law...
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont
On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
mynbc5.com
Secretary of State delays primary results certification
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the planned certification of Vermont's statewide and federal primary election canvass has been delayed due to an unresolved technology issue. Condos' office issued a release on Tuesday morning, around the same time that the votes in last week's primary...
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
mynbc5.com
New York State House 2022 primary: See results
New Yorkers went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for who they want to represent them in State House of Representatives during the second primary election of the year. Check back here to see live results as they are counted. If you don't see results, click here. Back to...
mychamplainvalley.com
Governor Scott announces 10-point public safety plan
Montpelier, VT — Governor Phil Scott has issued a 10-point plan to address public safety enhancement and violence prevention. The plan revolves around reinforcing frontline law enforcement capacity and expanding on prosecution capacity to assist with the backlog of cases the courts are dealing with. “Vermont is among the...
Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch
The unofficial top Republican vote-getter in last week’s primary, disavowed by Vermont GOP leaders for displaying fascist and alt-right symbols, will run as an independent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch.
mynbc5.com
LIVE: Secretary of State Jim Condos speaks about primary certification delay
Secretary of State Jim Condos is speaking about a delay in certifying Vermont's primary election results in Montpelier with other state officials. Click the video player above to view a livestream of this event.
mynbc5.com
176th Vermont State Fair runs through Saturday
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX
New details on security breach at Vermont health center
Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
mynbc5.com
Election results: New York 2022 primary election day
New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday for the August primary election. This marks the state's second primary this year, after district maps had to be redrawn. This process caused officials to move the primaries for Congress and State Senate back two months to August. Read on to see...
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
Vermont state offices close for Bennington Battle Day
Tuesday marks Bennington Battle Day in Vermont. It's a state holiday, which means state government officers will be closed for the day.
mynbc5.com
UVM secures record $250 million in research funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont brought in a record $250 million in research funding for the fiscal year ending June 30, marking the most money the university has ever received. This year's funding marked an 8% increase from the year prior, and is the third consecutive year...
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
mynbc5.com
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest US Drought Monitor report shows
For the first time since December 2020, a portion of New Hampshire is considered to be experiencing an extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report, published Thursday, shows that 1.53% of the state — a strip along the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — is...
