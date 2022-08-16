Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
VA works to raise local awareness of opioid overdose risks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, Veterans Affairs Augusta Healthcare System pharmacists are launching an education campaign about the risk of opioid overdose and the use of naloxone to save lives. Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is an effective tool in keeping...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
WRDW-TV
How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?. If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.
WRDW-TV
Weekend shootings leave 2 people dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead following a shooting in south Augusta on Sunday, the second slaying within two days in the city. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road. When deputies got to the...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend got off to a mostly dry and warmer start Saturday, but rain chances rise again Sunday into next week as another front moves into the region. This front will stall over our area keep rain chances high throughout the week ahead. After a seasonably warm day Saturday with highs near 90, clouds and frequent rain chances will keep high temperatures well below average Sunday through the upcoming work week.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 1 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 1. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
WRDW-TV
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
WRDW-TV
Army Reserve selects commanding general at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Major change of command on Ft. Gordon this morning centered around cybersecurity. This position goes further than just the CSRA. Incoming Commanding Major General Tina Boyd said, “We have a big role we can play and I am looking forward to getting the unit involved in that,” said Boyd.
WRDW-TV
1 person dead after car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on South Carolina Highway 45 near Belfast Avenue. At 11:42 a.m., a pickup carrying three passengers was traveling south on S.C. 45. The truck overcorrected to the right side of the road, then to the left, collided with one tree, overturned, then crashed into another tree.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
WRDW-TV
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
WRDW-TV
Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools offer sign-on bonuses for new teachers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools wrapped up their first week back in the classroom Friday, but the search for more staff is not over. The school district tells us before the year started, they hired over 250 new teachers. At least half got hiring bonuses. We checked in...
WRDW-TV
Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County driver gets prison for DUI that left kids scarred
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 53–year-old Edgefield County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that injured three people, scarring two children’s faces for life. John Williams Jr., 53, pleaded guilty this week to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury,...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety is looking for hit-and-run driver
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle in reference to a hit-and-run. On Sunday, at 7 a.m. at the Knox Avenue McDonald’s, a red Mustang left the scene after an...
WRDW-TV
Lakeside Middle School student detained after social media gun threat
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School System said a student has been detained after receiving a tip about a social media post threatening gun violence. On Sunday, Lakeside Middle School administrators received a tip via the Columbia County School System anonymous tip hotline regarding a social media post made by a student threatening gun violence against the school.
