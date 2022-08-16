AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend got off to a mostly dry and warmer start Saturday, but rain chances rise again Sunday into next week as another front moves into the region. This front will stall over our area keep rain chances high throughout the week ahead. After a seasonably warm day Saturday with highs near 90, clouds and frequent rain chances will keep high temperatures well below average Sunday through the upcoming work week.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO