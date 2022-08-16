ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Rotary Club announces winners of Winemakers’ Cookoff

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Daou Winery brought a “Go Go Love” theme with a platform and roller skates to the evening’s festivities.

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund

– Around 400 revelers attended Saturday evening’s 23rd annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff at the Paso Robles Event Center. The fundraiser was sold out.

Julie Beaver and the Rocking B’s entertained the crowd.

Over 20 of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out in a competition for the best food dishes served at the event. And the winners are…

People’s Choice Award

  1. Daou Winery – Yacht Rock Shrimp & Chorizo Paella with Linguica Sausage
  2. Eberle Winery – Mea Ono Pua’a, fluffy bao bun stuffed with crispy pork belly
  3. Peachy Canyon Winery – Ms. Behave’s Baby Back Ribs

Judges’ Award

  1. Vino Vargas Winery – Wooly Bully Ribs
  2. Dubost Winery – Belly of the Beast Pork Tacos
  3. Ecluse Winery – Ain’t That Peachy, pork butt tacos

Professional Chef Award

  1. Eberle Winery – Mea Ono Pua’a, fluffy bao bun stuffed with crispy pork belly
  2. Firestone Brewery – Seared Ahi Bites with sesame and poppy seeds
  3. Barr Estate Winery – Pulled Pork Sliders and coleslaw

Spirit Award

  1. Cass Winery – Ahi Ceviche and Chips
  2. Daou Winery – Yacht Rock Shrimp & Chorizo Paella with Linguica Sausage
  3. Derby & LeVigne wineries – Huli Huli Chicken Skewers
All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.

Staff at Austin Hope Winery served wines with a “Back to the 90s” theme.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

