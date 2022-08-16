Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Two suspects in Temple armed robbery identified
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The man and woman arrested in the armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors have been identified. The Temple Police Department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that they arrested 20-year-old Abraham Raheen Grant and 23-year-old Precious Chambers in this case. Officers were...
KWTX
Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other. The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two...
Bell County Crime Stoppers are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in finding a guy who fired gun shots and damaged vehicles in Killeen. According to Killeen Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Hall Avenue around 5:20p on Sunday, August 7. Do...
News Channel 25
Armed robbery suspects arrested just minutes after stealing: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Two armed robbery suspects in Temple were arrested last night just minutes after stealing, police said. Around 9:08 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road in response to an armed robbery, according to the Temple Police Department. Upon investigation, officers...
fox7austin.com
Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia. The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers...
KWTX
Temple Police arrest three armed robbery suspects
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday detained three suspects in an armed robbery at a business in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The suspects, two juveniles and an adult, pulled a handgun at the establishment and demanded money, police said. Officers were dispatched to the armed robbery...
fox44news.com
Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
fox44news.com
Man accused of starting fire with roman candle
Gholson, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man is facing arson charges after he admitted firing a roman candle at a friend in an incident which triggered a fire. Morgan Lee Deleon was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday in the incident that occurred near Gholson in McLennan County.
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
UPDATE: Temple police safely locate 11-year-old boy
UPDATE: Temple police have safely located an 11-year-old boy after he was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
KWTX
Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him. “He’s...
Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say
A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to...
fox44news.com
Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
Temple police appreciate video of mother on Tiktok teaching son about active shooter safety
TEMPLE, Texas — Cassie Walton, a mother from Oklahoma, went viral on Tiktok for recording a video of her son practicing for an active shooter situation. The video has more than seven million views and 40,000 comments, with mixed public reaction. Most of the reactions say the mother is inappropriate for exposing her son to such violent ideas at a young age.
everythinglubbock.com
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
insideedition.com
Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite
A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
