Port Aransas, TX

tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
KIII 3News

Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
KIII 3News

'We must restore public confidence' | Safety, transparency among concerns from area leaders on Harbor Bridge Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Safety and transparency are the main concerns from city, county and state leaders as the Harbor Bridge Project remains stalled. Several leaders held a press conference Wednesday, one day after TxDOT told bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC) to respond to a notice of default or be fired from the project.
Lifestyle
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Travel
townandtourist.com

35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)

The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
portasouthjetty.com

Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur

A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
Corpus Christi local news

