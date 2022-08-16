Read full article on original website
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
Feeling crabby? Blue land crabs spotted across Corpus Christi after heavy rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some areas of Corpus Christi saw up to nine inches of rain as a tropical disturbance moved through the area last weekend. This caused some flooding, including in coastal dwellings of blue land crabs, which have been spotted running around Corpus Christi since the heavy rains.
CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the recent rain Corpus Christi residents may have noticed an increase in fire ant mounds. There are concerns about multiple ant beds that can be found at local school grounds. If you've ever been bitten, then you know how painful their sting can...
Great Blue Heron rehabilitated at Texas State Aquarium
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium said it recently rehabilitated a Great Blue Heron with fishing line wrapped around the right wing and a hook stuck into its foot. The heron had a significant wing droop, which went away and he began to hold his injured wing...
Some South Texas counties lift burn bans after significant rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County lifted their burn ban Wednesday after heavy rains saturated the area during a tropical disturbance last weekend. Editor's Note: The above video is from a related report on the tropical disturbance from last weekend. The ban was lifted on Wednesday by Bee County...
Video shows US Coast Guard rescue five men who were fishing illegally off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people off the Texas coast on Monday after their boat started sinking. Four lancha crews were fishing illegally near Corpus Christi when they were spotted by a sentry airplane from the Coast Guard Air Station at Corpus Christi. A...
Corpus Christi city manager says TxDOT needs to maintain construction sites
City manager Peter Zanoni said tourists don’t want to come to an area where there’s construction and clutter while the city is revitalizing North Beach.
City of Corpus Christi releases mosquito spraying schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent heavy rainfall, residents may be noticing an increase in mosquitoes around town. Its all the buzz for folks trying to enjoy the great outdoors. If you've stepped outside, then you know what we're talking about. As Steve Hume and his two boys were...
Coastal Bend drought conditions result in large decrease in cotton production
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. cotton crop this year looks to be down by 28 percent from last year. Here in South Texas, one expert says we could end up seeing up to a 65 percent drop in production. Along FM 70 near Bishop, is where trucks are...
'We must restore public confidence' | Safety, transparency among concerns from area leaders on Harbor Bridge Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Safety and transparency are the main concerns from city, county and state leaders as the Harbor Bridge Project remains stalled. Several leaders held a press conference Wednesday, one day after TxDOT told bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC) to respond to a notice of default or be fired from the project.
City of Robstown looks for ways to address flooding issues
ROBSTOWN, Texas — In the past, it didn't take much rain to flood neighborhoods in Robstown. But recently, the city got almost three inches of rain with no flooding. Here's why. "We've been preparing for this for hurricane season for weeks," said Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez. "Our public works...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
"Beat the Heat" Cooling Kit distributions on Saturday, again on Sept. 17
250 Kits will be available for curbside pick-up this Saturday at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Harbor Bridge developer says TxDOT sat on concerns for 18 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The developer of the new Harbor Bridge says the Texas Department of Transportation is to blame for the half-finished bridge and the current impasse on the bridge's design. TxDOT is expected to fire developer Flatiron/Dragados LLC at the end of the month. In a letter...
Clogged storm drains resulted in flooding on Airline Road Sunday, City officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although Monday is a much drier day for the Coastal Bend, that wasn't the case Sunday, as many streets in town were flooded and almost impossible to drive on. Airline Road was one of the streets that caused drivers headaches on Sunday, despite the road...
Ditches in Flour Bluff flood onto residents' property
Matthew Rowe and Tyrene Boyd live on Caribbean Drive and the ditch right next to their house flooded and reached their driveway.
35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)
The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur
A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
