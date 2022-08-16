ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault

A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order

Originally Published By: Long Beach Police Department Facebook Page:. “Today at approximately 12:06 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of E 2nd Street regarding a neighbor dispute, which was later updated to a restraining order violation. Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling party who stated...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano

Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
IRVINE, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange

The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA

