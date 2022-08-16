Read full article on original website
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault
A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
Former LAPD Officer Sentenced To 2 Years' Probation For 2020 Assault
Frank Hernandez was caught on bystander video repeatedly hitting a man during an attempted arrest in 2020.
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
theeastsiderla.com
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors
Police say an online advertisement featuring a sexually exploited minor tipped them off to the crime back in 2018. The post Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order
Originally Published By: Long Beach Police Department Facebook Page:. “Today at approximately 12:06 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of E 2nd Street regarding a neighbor dispute, which was later updated to a restraining order violation. Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling party who stated...
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
newsantaana.com
Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange
The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
Officials ID man LAPD says died in standoff of apparent self-inflicted wound
Authorities today identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement.
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
