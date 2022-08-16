Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
MetroTimes
He wanted a race war. Instead, Michigan man gets 20 years in prison.
The leader of a white supremacist group was sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in the slammer for terrorizing a Dexter family, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Thursday. Justen Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base, a pro-Hitler movement that advocates for a race war against...
Slate
In 1986, Detroit Was the “Murder Capital” of the U.S. An NBA Star Had an Audacious Plan to Change That.
In 1986, there were more violent crimes in the U.S. than had ever been recorded in a calendar year. The murder rates in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and many other places spiked by double digits. But in newspapers and on TV news, it was Detroit that got branded the worst of the worst: “the murder capital of the United States.”
Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat
Head to Detroit’s Palmer Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late civil rights activist who fought for Black people to ride the Boblo boat and changed the course of history for generations of Detroiters. Detroit Parks Coalition, in partnership with People for Palmer Park and the Sarah E. Ray Project, will be hosting a free event to honor Detroit’s late civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
The new book ‘Haunted Detroit’ takes you on a journey through the city’s paranormal past
DETROIT – Do you have an obsession or fascination with Detroit’s haunted history? Or do you just have a passing interest in the paranormal?. Even if you have no interest at all in ghost stories, the new book “Haunted Detroit,” can teach you about the city’s past through the lens of the supernatural.
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn.
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area
A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
Arab American News
17-year-old from Hamtramck charged w/ first-degree murder in stabbing of 56-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
HAMTRAMCK – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Hamtramck, in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, 56, also of Hamtramck, on Belle Isle in Detroit. The prosecutor’s office said in a press release that last Friday, Aug. 12,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24hip-hop.com
Meet Hashous Clay, Detroit’s Voice For Bike Life
Hailing from Hollywood, CA, and flowering through on the West side of Detroit, rapper Hashous Clay is a born survivor that has stood sturdily through his lasting music career. Since the beginning of his career, Clay harnessed his skill by performing and battling throughout the city. He was never afraid to face off with anyone that stood in his way. His talent gained the attention of the late Big Proof which led to a deal from “Iron Fist Records” before Big Proof’s Untimely demise.
onedetroitpbs.org
8/16/22: American Black Journal – Reparations: What Is Owed to Black Americans?
This post was originally published on March 1, 2022. On “American Black Journal” this week, host Stephen Henderson revisits highlights of the show’s reparations virtual town hall, hosted in conjunction with BridgeDetroit, focusing on what is owed to Black Americans today. Together with four esteemed panelists, Henderson examines reparations and the forms they could take here in Southeast Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
fox2detroit.com
Concerns over cemetery plot lead to dispute, potential for body to be moved
A woman received a letter recently telling her that another family was upset because her brother was buried in their cemetery plot at Detroit Memorial Park in Redford. The family has told the cemetery they will take legal action if he isn't moved.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
The Oakland Press
Trial underway for murder of Detroit firefighter following reported road rage in Troy
Kiara Fuller denies “road raging” minutes before her then-fiance,Terell Josey, fatally shot a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last summer. Rather, she claims, she and Josey were victimized by the other driver, Frank Dombrowski, 55, who ended up dead after subsequently confronting Josey in a gas station parking lot on Rochester Road — while she and Josey’s toddler stayed in her vehicle.
Cornel West to keynote National Black Men in Leadership Summit in Detroit
Professor Cornel West is scheduled to keynote a leadership conference in Detroit on Thursday. The National Black Men in Leadership Summit is set to take place at the Fort Pontchartrain Hotel, organized by the Michigan Diversity Council and the National Diversity Council. The leadership development event seeks to "bring together Black male professionals across industries, job functions and interests while providing high-level cross-industry networking, professional development and restorative experiences to navigate them toward personal and community growth," organizers said.
Comments / 2