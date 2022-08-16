Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 22:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Globe, Miami; Kofa; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Southeast Yuma County; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa and Southeast Yuma County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow moving weather system will lead to periods of heavy rainfall resulting in areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
