Effective: 2022-08-18 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Globe, Miami; Kofa; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Southeast Yuma County; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa and Southeast Yuma County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow moving weather system will lead to periods of heavy rainfall resulting in areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO