This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel Maven
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Condo in a Restored Gothic Church in the South End
You get 19th century design on the outside and modern amenities on the inside in this luxury concierge building. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1, 349,000. Size: 1,386 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. A city...
Maxim
This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant
The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
Boston Magazine
First Look: Si Cara Brings Canotto-style Pizza to Central Square
The new Cambridge restaurant is the brainchild of SRV’s Michael Lombardi. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Chef Michael Lombardi is hardly a stranger to buzzy restaurant openings. After all, the Connecticut native—who cut his teeth at hotspots including New York’s Del Posto and the Salty Pig in the Back Bay—is a founding partner at the much-loved Venetian-style bacaro, SRV. Still, welcoming the first diners to Si Cara, a new Cambridge eatery set to debut on August 22, will mark an important achievement in Lombardi’s career: launching his first solo restaurant. “I always thought that [opening my own place] would be the next thing that I did, so I’m happy to be doing it,” he says.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Shingled Cape-Style Home with a Deck Facing the Water
Country greenery meets coastal living in this picturesque waterfront home steps away from the shoreline of Cotuit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,995,000. Size: 4,303 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full. Your experience living in Barnstable...
NECN
Local Lowdown: Must-Stop Spots in Boston's North End
The North End is one of Boston's oldest neighborhoods and has continued to capture the spirit of Italy since being established around 1646. A recurring theme in "Little Italy" is that most of the businesses have been passed down by multiple generations of the families who live there or people who work for them.
iheart.com
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
quincyquarry.com
Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
hot969boston.com
Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank
Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
Here’s Why Boston Might Have to Ban Cars While Manhattan Might Not
Driving enthusiasts in these two East Coast cities may face very different futures. The post Here’s Why Boston Might Have to Ban Cars While Manhattan Might Not appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign
Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
Time Out Global
3 best places to go glamping near Boston
Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
nerej.com
Seaver Properties completes 21-unit Lexington Meadows - master-planned and designed by architectural firm BSB Design
Lexington, MA According to Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Ln., “Lex Meadows” is five minutes from Lexington Center and adjacent to Arlington’s Great Meadows, 183 acres of conservation land that includes the Minuteman Bikeway. All of the units at this townhouse community had been placed under contract prior to construction being completed.
Boston’s first black female CEO of a digital radio station looks to expand
BOSTON — August is National Black Business Month. One sector that really relies on support from the community is a radio station. Tucked away in a converted warehouse, Boston’s first black female Founder and CEO of a digital radio station, Danielle Johnson, runs Spark FM Radio. Every weekday...
New video shows moment debris comes crashing down at MBTA Blue Line stop
EAST BOSTON — New video released Tuesday shows the moment debris came crashing down at a Blue Line stop Friday afternoon. The video shows the train hit a piece of fiberglass on a walkway at Suffolk Downs, causing a spark. A woman waiting for the train can be seen running away as the fiberglass comes crashing down.
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
