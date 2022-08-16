Read full article on original website
Related
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
Want to be a Butcher? Processing Business is For Sale in Billings
Here's your chance to be your own butcher. Many hunters dream of having a nice butchering facility at home. Sure, you can hang your freshly tagged deer or elk on a hook in the garage or over the kids' swingset. Neither of those is ideal, and the proper tools and butchering setup would make things so much easier.
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?
By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings
Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!. The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.
WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!. The Final Day of the...
Billings Area Schools, Time to Get Set For Another School Year
It definitely seems like this Summer has flown by. The days are about to get shorter and colder, and that means that the school year is on the horizon too. The Billings metropolitan area has a lot of school districts, and some start school at different times. Depending on where your kids go to school, you may start sooner (or later) than others. Here are the big dates for each school in our area.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billings’ MetraPark at the Mercy of Chamber and Yellowstone County
Coming up on Thursday, August 18th, the Billings Chamber invites you to the Chamber AM event to discuss the Professional Venue Management of MetraPark. As you may recall, in recent months MetraPark Management has come under fire for its management of the venue, and county leaders are wanting to migrate the management of it to a private management company. As of last week, they are even seeking formal bids from interested management companies and soon will begin planning of documents for the official request for privatization.
The BEST Soup Stops in Billings
Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
Strong Monsoonal Storms Could Drench the Billings Area This Weekend
Monsoonal is not a word that we hear very often in Montana. According to the dictionary, a monsoon is defined as:. a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia. the season of the southwest monsoon in India and adjacent areas that is characterized by very heavy rainfall.
Billings’ First Ever Medical School to Finally Open Early Next Year
Back in October of 2021, construction began on a new medical complex on the corner of Shiloh and Monad Road. But, this construction wouldn't yield just a hospital, but a medical school. Which is something that Billings has been wanting to have for a long time. And guess what? Applications for students at this new school are now open.
‘Things Are Crazy & Getting Out of Hand': MontanaFair Shooting is Concerning (OPINION)
So we are still trying to figure out all the details about what happened last night at the fair. Apparently, there was a shooting between some youth that sent a person to the hospital. Right away a couple of questions come to mind. Number one, they have metal detectors that...
Road Closed in Billings Following Motorcycle Crash w/ Serious Injuries
An investigation into a motorcycle crash has a road closed just off of King Avenue East in Billings tonight (Thursday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a serious injury crash at the intersection of Sugar Avenue and Garden Avenue at 8:16 pm on Thursday night (8/11).
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 3