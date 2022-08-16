ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 3

Related
97.1 KISS FM

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Traffic
Billings, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Montana State
Montana Cars
97.1 KISS FM

LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon

Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
97.1 KISS FM

Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?

By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings

The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Infrastructure#Consumer Price Index#Gillig Battery Electric
97.1 KISS FM

The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings

Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!. The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Area Schools, Time to Get Set For Another School Year

It definitely seems like this Summer has flown by. The days are about to get shorter and colder, and that means that the school year is on the horizon too. The Billings metropolitan area has a lot of school districts, and some start school at different times. Depending on where your kids go to school, you may start sooner (or later) than others. Here are the big dates for each school in our area.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
97.1 KISS FM

Billings’ MetraPark at the Mercy of Chamber and Yellowstone County

Coming up on Thursday, August 18th, the Billings Chamber invites you to the Chamber AM event to discuss the Professional Venue Management of MetraPark. As you may recall, in recent months MetraPark Management has come under fire for its management of the venue, and county leaders are wanting to migrate the management of it to a private management company. As of last week, they are even seeking formal bids from interested management companies and soon will begin planning of documents for the official request for privatization.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

The BEST Soup Stops in Billings

Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights

A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy