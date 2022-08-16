Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
EGF council: Resolution…quiet zones & asphalt plant
East Grand Forks has joined a growing list of cities in passing a resolution urging Governor Tim Walz to call a special session for lawmakers to address a bonding bill and LGA funding. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities has asked cities to endorse the action. The resolution notes that...
KNOX News Radio
GF County ramps up demolition talk
Although no decision has been made the Grand Forks County Commission has asked staff to look into the cost of demolishing the downtown county parking ramp. A recent report from consultants suggests the structure needs some $2.4 million dollars in immediate repairs – with a 20 year maintenance plan pegged at $5.1 million. The report characterized the ramp to be in poor condition for its age.
KNOX News Radio
GF council reworks public comments
The Grand Forks council approved a series of changes that will impact public comments at meetings moving forward. As discussed during last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting the guidelines include: moving the comments to the beginning of the meeting…limiting the time a speaker has to five-minutes…written statements can be no longer than two-and-a-half pages…and requiring those who speak to submit a comment card prior to the start of the meeting.
valleynewslive.com
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A legal battle between the City of Grand Forks and petitioners over the Fufeng project land is underway. The battleground is held in Devils Lake after district judges recused themselves, sending the case to Ramsey County. The petitioners are seeking for the right...
KNOX News Radio
GF Council…scooters & 42nd
— — — The Grand Forks council has agreed to support the North Dakota DOT and BNSF in efforts to land a grant to help fund the 42nd Street separation project. The cost is estimated at $50 to $66 million dollars. If approved the grant could fund roughly half the bill. The application will target three potential rail programs.
AG Week
No bids submitted for pipeline that would carry natural gas to proposed North Dakota ag projects
The state of North Dakota received no bids by the Aug. 15 deadline for a pipeline that would carry natural gas across North Dakota from west to east and supply energy to proposed agricultural manufacturing processing plants in Grand Forks. The pipeline project would partly be funded by $150 million,...
trfradio.com
Enforcement Action Taken for Juvenile ATV Operation
Thief River Falls Conservation Officer Jeremy Woinarowicz is reminding parents about rules concerning ATV operation. Woinarowicz monitored ATV activity during the Moose Festival in Karlstad and says “parents are reminded that a DOT-approved helmet is required for all passengers under age 18 on any ATV when not on their own private property.” Enforcement action included no helmet on a juvenile ATV passenger, allowing illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile, and ATV-registration violations.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN LETTER ON REGISTRATION DAY AND BACK TO SCHOOL DAY
Crookston School District Superintendent Dave Kuehn has written a letter to all Crookston School District Parents, Guardians, and Students to remind them about the upcoming Back to School Night and other things leading up to the new School Year. His letter can be seen below- Greetings to our Crookston School...
AG Week
North Dakota sugarbeet farmers work to save the soil
A group of sugarbeet farmers in northeastern North Dakota are laying the groundwork for improved soil health in their industry. About a half dozen farmers in Walsh County are conducting on-farm research trials on various methods including, minimum till, strip till and “green planting,” which is planting row crops, such as sugarbeets, into growing crops.
redlakenationnews.com
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 15, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chance Jennings Schuel, 30, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Minneapolis, for Trespassing into a Public or Private. Haley Lynn Marie Suedel, 34, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drugs Possession. The Crookston Fire Department...
KNOX News Radio
Xcel crews stay busy in GF
It was a busy morning for Xcel Energy teams in Grand Forks. Line crews responded to a series electrical outages impacting southern portions of the city. At one point the Xcel outage page said over 2800 customers were left in the dark – many along south Columbia Road and 32nd Avenue South. Power was fully restored about two hours later.
AG Week
At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley
OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Charged With Assault Following Fight Outside of a Bar
A Thief River Falls area woman faces assault charges following an alleged bar fight. Britney Rae Grover, 30, faces 5th degree assault charges following the August 5th incident. Police responded to the call at 307 Main Ave North just after 10pm, with the caller saying they were “assaulted outside of the bar”.
kroxam.com
SUZIE KAISER WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HUGO’S SUPERMARKET SWEEP CONTEST
As a part of Ox Cart Days, Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston once again hosted the annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep Contest on Tuesday night. This year’s contestants were Suzie Kaiser and Carrie Bergquist. Each contestant had two minutes to gather all the grocery items they could, with the goal being to get the checkout price as close to $333 as possible without going over. Carrie’s total came out to $189, and Suzie’s was $275, giving her the first-place victory as she was closer to the target number. As a reward, Suzie was given a $100 Hugo’s Family Marketplace gift card, and Carrie received one for $50.
