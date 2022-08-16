ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
IDALOU, TX
KCBD

Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the first day back for many schools across the South Plains, including Wolffarth Elementary. Wolffarth Elementary received an almost perfect Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TAE). It scored a 98, the highest score out of all the Lubbock elementary schools. This high...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Afternoon enrichment classes at High Point Village

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin on September 12th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock ISD graded by Texas Education Agency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is measuring its success less than 24 hours ahead of the new school year. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings with dozens of campuses within LISD showing improvement. “I’m excited. I’m hyped up about it.” Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees Vice President...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Overworked and Underpaid’ Lubbock Constables plead for salary increase

LUBBOCK, Texas – The salary Grievance committee met with several Lubbock county elected officials to consider salary increases Wednesday afternoon where Lubbock constables plead their case for an increase in pay.  “The current salary is grossly unfair and unjust any way you measure it,” said Constable Tony Jackson of Precinct 4 at the Commissioner’s Court […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events

LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition

LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pocketlab is new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us

Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
LUBBOCK, TX

