everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
KCBD
Wolffarth Elementary receives almost perfect accountability rating from TEA
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the first day back for many schools across the South Plains, including Wolffarth Elementary. Wolffarth Elementary received an almost perfect Accountability Rating from the Texas Education Agency (TAE). It scored a 98, the highest score out of all the Lubbock elementary schools. This high...
KCBD
United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird’s to kickoff 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students. Over the past...
KCBD
Afternoon enrichment classes at High Point Village
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin on September 12th...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD graded by Texas Education Agency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is measuring its success less than 24 hours ahead of the new school year. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings with dozens of campuses within LISD showing improvement. “I’m excited. I’m hyped up about it.” Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees Vice President...
‘Overworked and Underpaid’ Lubbock Constables plead for salary increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – The salary Grievance committee met with several Lubbock county elected officials to consider salary increases Wednesday afternoon where Lubbock constables plead their case for an increase in pay. “The current salary is grossly unfair and unjust any way you measure it,” said Constable Tony Jackson of Precinct 4 at the Commissioner’s Court […]
KCBD
Harmony Public Schools receive an “A” rating in accountability ratings
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Harmony Public Schools West Texas District received an “A” rating in the latest accountability ratings issued by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The ratings for districts and campuses are the first to be issued since 2019 due to two years of COVID-related pauses.
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
everythinglubbock.com
United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events
LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
KCBD
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us
Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
20 states and DC weigh in on Texas abortion lawsuit filed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty states, including California and New York, weighed in on a lawsuit filed by the State of Texas against a Biden Administration guidance regarding abortion. The lawsuit was filed in the Lubbock Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. The lawsuit came after guidance by the Department […]
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
KCBD
Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
KCBD
Lubbock family champions ‘Reese’s Law,’ placing more safety measures on button battery products
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Lubbock 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith sparked a national conversation, and now her name is engraved in legislation. President Biden signed Reese’s Law on Tuesday night, honoring Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after swallowing a button battery that slipped out of a remote control. Reese’s mother, Trista, began the effort, which can now protect millions of children.
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention
This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
