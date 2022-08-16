Read full article on original website
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
Boise Fire crew injuries have increased this year
BOISE, Idaho — House and structure fires can happen quickly and the biggest reasons according to Boise Fire Department’s Division Chief, Mike Bisagno, come down to housekeeping and maintenance issues. House fires can happen to anyone and in the midst of the chaos, Bisagno said people tend to...
Emergency agencies and volunteers take part in disaster exercise at the Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, people near the Boise Airport may have seen a large emergency presence as multiple agencies and volunteers completed a full-scale disaster exercise. The staged scenario was prepared in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations, involving multiple emergency response agencies and nearly...
eastidahonews.com
Meridian sees overwhelming resident attendance for library board meeting
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A library district board meeting is usually about as exciting as the name suggests. However, Wednesday night in Meridian, their library district board meeting was far from boring, due to the more than 200 people packed into the meeting room to share their views on their community library.
Police searching for arson suspect after fire near Boise home
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an arson suspect after a fire caused damage to the fence and yard of a home in Boise Sunday afternoon. Firefighters and police responded to the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive after a man ignited the fire around 1:30 p.m. Boise Police said the man -- seen in the photo above this article -- was seen in the area "multiple times" before the fire started.
Woman sentenced for disturbing the peace after protest at health official's home in 2020
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct and clarify information that was in the initial version. A Caldwell woman who took part in a protest outside the home of an Ada County commissioner and Central District health board member in December 2020 has been sentenced for disturbing the peace.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library
More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
Post Register
43-year-old Kuna motorcyclist killed in crash
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 43-year-old Kuna man died Monday night following a crash. Kuna Police says a 16-year-old girl was driving east on Deer Flat Road at about 6:30 p.m. when she tried to do a U-turn at N. Antelope Flat Avenue. The vehicle collided with a motorcycle that was also heading east on Deer Flat.
Six Idahoans awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
BOISE, Idaho — Six Iaw enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor Wednesday, for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal awarding ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. "Today we talk about the state's highest...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
KCBY
Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
Idaho medical community speaks out on practical issues they see with new abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho’s 6-week criminal ban on abortion is set to go into effect on Friday, medical professionals across the state remain concerned about the second, more restrictive abortion ban set to go into effect in one week, August 25th. “We have significant concerns about what...
KTVB
Boise Police searching for man who exposed himself to child
A Boise Police investigation is underway after a man reportedly exposed himself to a child on Aug. 5. The suspect seen in this video left the scene on a bicycle.
Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Meridian tiny home owner files lawsuit against the city
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman and her landlord are filing a lawsuit against the City of Meridian after code enforcement ordered the woman out of her home for violating city code. Chasidy Decker signed a one-year lease with Robert Calacal to park her tiny home on his property...
KIVI-TV
Court documents: Former Caldwell Police officer had a pattern of 'abusive use of force'
CALDWELL, Idaho — Court Documents filed last week in Idaho District Court state prosecutors plan to introduce evidence that former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley had a "pattern of abusive use of force." Hoadley faces counts of Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law, Destruction, Alteration or Falsification of...
