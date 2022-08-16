ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Fire crew injuries have increased this year

BOISE, Idaho — House and structure fires can happen quickly and the biggest reasons according to Boise Fire Department’s Division Chief, Mike Bisagno, come down to housekeeping and maintenance issues. House fires can happen to anyone and in the midst of the chaos, Bisagno said people tend to...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police searching for arson suspect after fire near Boise home

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an arson suspect after a fire caused damage to the fence and yard of a home in Boise Sunday afternoon. Firefighters and police responded to the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive after a man ignited the fire around 1:30 p.m. Boise Police said the man -- seen in the photo above this article -- was seen in the area "multiple times" before the fire started.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash

GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Fire Department#Meridian Fire#Mfd
boisestatepublicradio.org

Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library

More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
Post Register

43-year-old Kuna motorcyclist killed in crash

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 43-year-old Kuna man died Monday night following a crash. Kuna Police says a 16-year-old girl was driving east on Deer Flat Road at about 6:30 p.m. when she tried to do a U-turn at N. Antelope Flat Avenue. The vehicle collided with a motorcycle that was also heading east on Deer Flat.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Six Idahoans awarded Idaho Medal of Honor

BOISE, Idaho — Six Iaw enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor Wednesday, for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal awarding ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. "Today we talk about the state's highest...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
KCBY

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy