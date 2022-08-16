BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an arson suspect after a fire caused damage to the fence and yard of a home in Boise Sunday afternoon. Firefighters and police responded to the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive after a man ignited the fire around 1:30 p.m. Boise Police said the man -- seen in the photo above this article -- was seen in the area "multiple times" before the fire started.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO