WHSV
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
WHSV
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, NBC29 is making sure no one goes to bed hungry. We’re raising money for our Summer Fund Drive with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. BRAFB supports both food banks and food pantries. A food bank is more of a center or distributor to its food pantries, which are where you can go and shop for food., however, it isn’t really about shopping, because it is free to those who need it.
WHSV
Valley Open Doors looking for physical location, preparing for thermal shelter season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors temporarily shut down its services last week as the organization searches for a new physical location to house unhoused individuals in the Valley. The nonprofit is also gathering items to provide for those community members once they arrive at the shelter this fall...
Augusta Free Press
Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show continues to grow in the Shenandoah Valley
Scott Gregory has been attending the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show presented by the Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral Society since he was a kid. Eight years old to be exact. “It helped cultivate my interest in geology,” he said. Now 50 years old, the event continues to be...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
theriver953.com
News Maker Rusty Holland on Concern Hotline’s Fish Fry
Labor Day Weekend begins with the 23rd annual Concern Hotline Friday Fish Fry at Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. The Concern Hotline’s Friday Fish Fry is the organizations biggest fundraiser. We spoke with Concern Hotline’s Executive Director Rusty Holland about the event in our latest news maker.
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
Augusta Free Press
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
WHSV
Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair
Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
WHSV
Harrisonburg organic fertilizer business expands to partner with local and out-of-state farmers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven years ago, David Bocook started Mountain Gate Organics in just a 3,700-square-foot facility as a way to promote the benefits of using ‘living’ soil to grow crops. “The worm farm is producing about 650 tons a year in just worm castings, which changes...
Augusta Free Press
Hold on to hope: GoFundMe set up to help author Beth Massie during health treatment
If you are fortunate enough to know Beth Massie or blessed to call her a friend, you know that her normally upbeat social media page took a small detour in the past few months. As a friend, we’re reading less about her almost daily trips to Starbucks for a chai,...
Augusta Free Press
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August
Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
WHSV
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
