Play through the different eras of basketball with high immersion and realism in NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras Mode – new for next-gen consoles. “This is a banner year for MyNBA, and our team is incredibly excited for fans of the game mode to explore the changes that have been in the making for over a decade,” says VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts Erick Boenisch. “MyNBA Eras takes the in-depth MyNBA experience of years past and plugs it into some of the most iconic periods of the NBA, allowing players to explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in the most authentic way possible.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO