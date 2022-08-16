Read full article on original website
‘EA Sports College Football’ to feature 2 beloved game modes that will make fans happy
After nearly a decade-long hiatus, the “NCAA Football” video game series is finally making a comeback. Rebranded as “EA Sports College Football,” the video game is set to be released in July 2023. The incredibly popular gaming franchise will feature two beloved game modes that will make fans very, very happy.
Toys for Bob appears to be leading the development for Wumpa League
Toys for Bob got social media buzzing as they apparently teased an upcoming game that could be under development. Could it be Wumpa League or maybe Spyro 4? Let’s break it down and find out what’s up with Toys for Bob. Just recently on Twitter, Toys for Bob initiated a game wherein players had to […] The post Toys for Bob appears to be leading the development for Wumpa League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA 2K23 Evokes Nostalgia and invites players to Rewrite History in MyNBA Eras Mode
Play through the different eras of basketball with high immersion and realism in NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras Mode – new for next-gen consoles. “This is a banner year for MyNBA, and our team is incredibly excited for fans of the game mode to explore the changes that have been in the making for over a decade,” says VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts Erick Boenisch. “MyNBA Eras takes the in-depth MyNBA experience of years past and plugs it into some of the most iconic periods of the NBA, allowing players to explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in the most authentic way possible.”
‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge
When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tiger Woods' crunch '3.5 hour' PGA tour meeting with fellow golfers who turned down LIV's mega-bucks was 'good' - with 'suggestions to go to chief Jay Monahan' as part of fightback against Saudi-backed rebel event
Tiger Woods' crunch meeting with fellow anti-LIV PGA Tour pros Tuesday reportedly went well. The star landed at Philadelphia International Airport in his private jet en route to Delaware for the discussion at the BMW Championship. Woods took off from Stuart, Florida on Tuesday lunchtime with Rickie Fowler and two...
CM Punk goes heel, bombs AEW’s Interim World Champion
Say what you will about CM Punk in the ring, about his occasional botch, or his lack of exceptional cardio, but there’s nobody better on the mic in the industry today. Punk can open a show with nothing but a microphone and 15 minutes of time to kill, and can talk down or up any […] The post CM Punk goes heel, bombs AEW’s Interim World Champion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'There's an alpha in there, and it's not me': Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods' presence at players meeting is impactful
Tiger Woods has been the face of the PGA Tour for more than two decades. He commands attention. He’s one of the most popular and recognizable athletes in the world. That’s why his presence Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, is so impactful.
Heat icon Udonis Haslem goes full LeBron James with announcement on retirement decision announcement
Who could forget when ESPN produced a full segment on LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat back in 2010? Udonis Haslem certainly hasn’t forgotten about that momentous occasion, and it seems like he wants to come out with his own version of the same. According to...
Inflexion Games gives Nightingale August 2022 dev update
Nightingale is delayed to 2023, and more details coming from Inflexion Games in their Nightingale August 2022 dev update. In the first of the many upcoming Nightingale Journal dev diaries, the developers talk about how they came about the setting and world of Nightingale, which is the World of the Realmwalkers. In Nightingale, Victorian-era players […] The post Inflexion Games gives Nightingale August 2022 dev update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC Remains Strong Option for On3 Top 100 OT Caleb Lomu
USC may have missed on a few of its top 2023 offensive tackle targets when 5-Star Francis Mauigoa committed to Miami and 4-Star Lucas Simmons chose Floridas St., but USC has a commitment from Tobias Raymond (6-6, 265) from Ventura (CA) and pretty good shot at Caleb Lomu from Highland HS in Gilbert (AZ).
