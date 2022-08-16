Read full article on original website
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
Inspectors find most gas pumps give you what you pay for
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
ValueWalk
Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams
Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Manufacturing will never again be a source of net job growth in Indiana
Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney recently spoke with Ball State University professor of economics Michael Hicks, Ph.D. about the state of manufacturing in Indiana. He shared that employment in the industry has been stagnant for decades all the while Indiana continues to build 'spec' industrial sites. As...
wgnradio.com
Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago
Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session. The department expected most […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana putting $111M toward raising youth literacy rate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children’s reading proficiency, the governor announced Thursday, in a move that comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the state’s young students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Indiana is losing daylight; days getting shorter from now until December
INDIANA – The sun rose at 6:58 a.m. in Indianapolis this morning. By the end of this week, the sun will rise after 7 a.m. Going forward, we will continue to lose over two minutes of sunlight every day. On Thursday, August 18, we will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of sunlight. By the […]
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
104.1 WIKY
Automatic Tax Refunds Mailed This Week For Hoosiers
A paper shortage is the reason many Hoosiers have not received their automatic tax refund. Officials say $1.7 million checks will be sent out this week. Due to the hold up, the check will be more than the original $125 dollar amount. It will be combined with the latest relief...
Indy sees rent growth higher than national average
INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average. Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like […]
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 19-21
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 19 - 21, including the IndyFringe Festival, one last weekend at the State Fair, and check out India Day Fest.
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football: IHSAA Week 1 schedule, stats, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football season kicks off this week with games Friday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Hoosier State. Week 1 Schedule and Live Scores. Who does your team play? Where? When? Are they winning?. Friday...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is among at least...
