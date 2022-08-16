ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
Manufacturing will never again be a source of net job growth in Indiana

Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney recently spoke with Ball State University professor of economics Michael Hicks, Ph.D. about the state of manufacturing in Indiana. He shared that employment in the industry has been stagnant for decades all the while Indiana continues to build 'spec' industrial sites. As...
Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago

Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session. The department expected most […]
Indiana putting $111M toward raising youth literacy rate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will spend more than $100 million on trying to improve children’s reading proficiency, the governor announced Thursday, in a move that comes amid concerns about modest and unequal literacy rates among the state’s young students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will...
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated

Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Automatic Tax Refunds Mailed This Week For Hoosiers

A paper shortage is the reason many Hoosiers have not received their automatic tax refund. Officials say $1.7 million checks will be sent out this week. Due to the hold up, the check will be more than the original $125 dollar amount. It will be combined with the latest relief...
Indy sees rent growth higher than national average

INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average.  Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like […]
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them

A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is among at least...
