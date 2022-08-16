Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday.

If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per house and an additional $50 per house for every day the issue is not resolved.

“It’s pretty rancid. There’s rodents that come out here at night,” one Gwinnett homeowner told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

The issue of delayed pickups hit its peak in 2021 and early 2022 in Gwinnett when the five companies that service the county cited staffing and pandemic-related issues for delayed pickups.

“We heard, we listened, and we basically addressed the issue,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins said.

Additional fees for trash collection were also approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners.

County residents will pay an extra $16.38 per year under the revised agreement due to rising fuel costs and inflation, according to county officials.

