ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County

By Matt Johnson, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRodl_0hJkCeZF00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday.

If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per house and an additional $50 per house for every day the issue is not resolved.

“It’s pretty rancid. There’s rodents that come out here at night,” one Gwinnett homeowner told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

  • Former RHOA says officers ‘incorrectly concluded’ daughter was impaired following ‘fender bender’

The issue of delayed pickups hit its peak in 2021 and early 2022 in Gwinnett when the five companies that service the county cited staffing and pandemic-related issues for delayed pickups.

“We heard, we listened, and we basically addressed the issue,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins said.

Additional fees for trash collection were also approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners.

County residents will pay an extra $16.38 per year under the revised agreement due to rising fuel costs and inflation, according to county officials.

Metro Atlanta trash company’s issues result of poor management, employees say Workers at a local trash company told us after our investigation showed trash had not been picked up at some homes for weeks in the City of South Fulton.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Jon R
1d ago

Service was way more reliable when residents could choose their own provider. Companies had to compete for your business. I'd prefer to see Gwinnett get out of the trash business altogether. Perhaps an I-Team investigation is in order - to determine which County officials are collecting kickbacks from which sanitation company, to keep this (illegal) monopoly alive.

Reply
3
Related
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County reaches an agreement with the state over drinking water in Lake Lanier

A new Water Storage Agreement will let Gwinnett County store its water supply in Lake Lanier for an annual fee. On Tuesday the county reached an agreement with the state. Gwinnett County, and others, have used water in the lake for many years, but for the first time, this grants long-term storage rights to meet Gwinnett County’s water supply needs.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
appenmedia.com

Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail

Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Pickups#Metro Atlanta#Business Industry#Linus Business#Channel 2#Rhoa#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract

Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes

If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County Hires Whitmire as Parks and Recreation Director

Habersham County has hired Brooke Whitmire as its new Parks and Recreation Director. Whitmire has served the past six years as Director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department. Whitmire has over ten years in the Parks and Rec field. She grew up participating in community recreation programs and...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
176K+
Followers
122K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy