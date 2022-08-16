ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

Former Maine prosecutor linked to illegal pot operation sentenced

A former Franklin County prosecutor was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $2,000 fine for her role in a conspiracy to sell marijuana illegally. 36-year-old Kayla Alves was sentenced on Wednesday, according to the Bangor Daily News. Alves pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
Former Franklin County prosecutor sentenced Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County assistant district attorney was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a $13 million marijuana operation in western Maine. 36-year-old Kayla Alves will serve two years of probation and was assessed a $2,000 fine. She pleaded guilty in March to tampering with documents.
Video shows Zhukovskyy being transferred to ICE custody

HAVERHILL, N.H. — Video obtained exclusively by News 9 from the Grafton County Department of Corrections shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy being transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Zhukovskyy was detained by ICE after he was acquitted of all charges in a 2019 crash in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont

A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
