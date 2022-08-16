Read full article on original website
WMTW
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine — A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kalya Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
wgan.com
Former Maine prosecutor linked to illegal pot operation sentenced
A former Franklin County prosecutor was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $2,000 fine for her role in a conspiracy to sell marijuana illegally. 36-year-old Kayla Alves was sentenced on Wednesday, according to the Bangor Daily News. Alves pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with...
Former pub owner accused of secretly taking invasive video of teenager
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot an invasive video of an unknowing teenager. It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media. Eric Dore, 43, is...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
Maine State Police Say a Deputy is Accused of Domestic Violence
A Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his wife. Maine State Police say the investigation began after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The report was about alleged ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner. Department of...
wabi.tv
Former Franklin County prosecutor sentenced Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County assistant district attorney was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a $13 million marijuana operation in western Maine. 36-year-old Kayla Alves will serve two years of probation and was assessed a $2,000 fine. She pleaded guilty in March to tampering with documents.
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault
According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
WMUR.com
Video shows Zhukovskyy being transferred to ICE custody
HAVERHILL, N.H. — Video obtained exclusively by News 9 from the Grafton County Department of Corrections shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy being transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Zhukovskyy was detained by ICE after he was acquitted of all charges in a 2019 crash in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists.
WMTW
Kennebec County deputy arrested, accused of aggravated assault, domestic violence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A Kennebec County Sheriff's deputy is accused of assault at a home while off duty. Officials said a report was made about ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner on Monday. Authorities said they were informed that Daniel Ross, 29, a Kennebec...
WMTW
Officers involved in shootings routinely return to work before completion of AG investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Currently in Maine, at least 21 police shootings remain under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. 8 Investigates found at least 13 of 30 officers named in open investigations returned to normal duties before the completion of a review by the AG's office. Open...
wgan.com
Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy facing domestic violence charges
A sheriff’s deputy in Kennebec County accused of assaulting his wife was arrested while on duty. Maine State Police say the sheriff’s office received a call on Monday about ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner. The individual told police that 29-year-old Daniel Ross, a...
WMUR.com
Little information released as Zhukovskyy detained by ICE following acquittal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following his acquittal on all charges in a 2019 motorcycle crash in Randolph, it's unclear when he might appear in front of a judge. News 9 Investigates has been working to learn more about the...
Business in Casco, Maine, Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont
A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
BREAKING: Massive Central Maine Drug Bust Yields Stolen Vehicles, Weapons, Multiple Arrests Made
According to a press release from Shannon Moss and the Maine Department of Public Safety, State Police made multiple arrests and seized weapons, cash, drugs and stolen vehicles from Central Maine on Thursday. Thursday, Maine State Police attempted to make contact with a wanted person on School Ridge Road in...
WGME
State documents reveal details about work completed without permit along Long Lake
HARRISON (WGME)-- State documents have revealed how much Maine fined a former Harrison property owner for unpermitted work along Long Lake. This is the same property owner that now faces similar accusations in Raymond for work done on Sebago Lake. CBS13 obtained state records that show new details about the...
