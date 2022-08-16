Read full article on original website
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Man killed in shooting at Hyattsville mall, police say
BALTIMORE -- A young man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's, Hyattsville police said.The shooting occurred about 4 p.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead in the food court. It was not a random act, according to authorities.Police said the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway and surrounding area are secured.Detectives are still seeking a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting, but police do not believe this was a "random act."People left their belongings in the mall when they fled after hearing gunfire. After the...
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Near Fairfax County Bus Stop: Police
A 52-year-old man from Alexandria was arrested for shooting a victim on Thursday, August 18 at a bus stop, Fairfax officials said. At around 1:53 p.m., the 33-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, Paul Malone in Huntington, according to the Fairfax Police Department. Malone shot the victim...
After 36 hours, jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
Police search for suspects after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are working to figure out who shot a special police officer outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh District. That's where Shotspotter technology recorded at least four shots being fired.
Arrests made in man’s murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people in connection to one of five murders that took place in Prince George’s County between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. Officers were in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro around 8 p.m. on Aug. […]
WTOP
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event
A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police
Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
bethesdamagazine.com
2 D.C. residents charged with murder in December shooting that killed one, injured two
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to reflect that two people were charged with murder. Two Washington, D.C., residents, ages 16 and 18, have been charged with murder in the December shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside of a home in the 13000 block of Ashby Road in Rockville.
Baltimore Man Charged With Early Morning Baltimore Murder: Police
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Baltimore shooting earlier this summer, authorities say. Antonio Purisima is accused of shooting Kevin Moody, 21, multiple times in the 2200 block of Ashton Street around 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Moody was rushed to the...
Jurors deliberating if shooting of two Fairfax teens was murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The fate of a Fairfax County teen is now in the hands of jurors, who have gone home for the night and are due back to continue deliberating Thursday morning. Zachary Burkard's lawyer insists it was self-defense when the then 18-year-old shot two classmates in...
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Frederick Man Faces Murder Charge After Being Busted By US Marshals
A fugitive wanted for murder in Maryland has been apprehended by US Marshals, authorities announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Moloch, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) following a lengthy investigation into a murder in Cambridge.
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart
Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
46 Year-Old Woman Arrested In Attempted Stabbing in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in an...
