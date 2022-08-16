BALTIMORE -- A young man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's, Hyattsville police said.The shooting occurred about 4 p.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead in the food court. It was not a random act, according to authorities.Police said the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway and surrounding area are secured.Detectives are still seeking a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting, but police do not believe this was a "random act."People left their belongings in the mall when they fled after hearing gunfire. After the...

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO