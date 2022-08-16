ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Texarkana Recreation Center to host after school program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - With school underway in Texarkana, some parents are looking for more options for their kids after the bell rings. Starting Monday, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas will be partnering with 'Food from Heaven' to offer an after-school program for area students. 'Food from Heaven' and Operation Kids...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. There are approximately 1,500 teachers in the district. One-hundred and thirty-five teachers left after the 2021-22 school year. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Education
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
bizmagsb.com

Minden native completes Community Development Institute

MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
MINDEN, LA
bizmagsb.com

AmeriCorps to provide $6M in funding for programs in Shreveport, across Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged

CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
MINDEN, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Ark-La-Tex County and State Fairs 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - It’s one of the best things to look forward to in the fall: all of the county and state fairs with the rides, food, exhibits and fun. From August to October, these celebrations are always fun for the whole family. AUGUST 13-20 85th Annual...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival Brings Autism Awareness to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Hamiltons Farm Takeover Carnival brought autism awareness to Texarkana on Saturday. The farm brought with them bounce houses, a mobile video game station, laser tag, monkey jump, rock climbing wall, camel feeding and petting, horseback riding, face painting and a create a bear station, along with snow cones and a food truck.
TEXARKANA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands

Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
MINDEN, LA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KTAL

Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night taking place in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreveport sporting events expected to have economic impact on city. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Two major sporting events will soon take place in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Two suspects in Shreveport carjacking captured in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - A carjacking that started in Shreveport, crossed the river into Bossier City. Now, two of the suspects are behind bars. Police told KTBS 3 News it happened just before 4 a.m. at the Swoop's gas station at 109 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Crane crashes into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a close call Saturday for Shreveport homeowners and a tree-trimming crew. Shortly after 9 a.m., Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call that a tree trimming company's crane had tipped over, crashing thorugh the roof of a home. The accident happened in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport non-profit offers gift cards for COVID shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport non-profit is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots on Saturday. LSU Health Shreveport and Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity are partnering together to host a vaccine clinic at the Shreveport West Center on Aug. 20. CTLC will be offering $100 gift cards to the first 50 people who receive their first or second COVID shot or their first booster shot.
SHREVEPORT, LA

