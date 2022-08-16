Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent discusses challenges with education committee in Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio addressed the Interim Joint Committee on Education Tuesday in Frankfort just days into the start of the school year. "It's been a challenge and it's been a tough time to be a leader," Pollio said. "I don't know if...
WLKY.com
New JCPS staff position helping to improve school safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new staff positions at Jefferson County Public Schools this school year. In January, the Jefferson Board of Education approved a $7 million plan to improve security throughout the district. As part of the plan, JCPS has put school safety administrators at each middle and high school.
WLKY.com
Mayoral candidates trade blows with each other as they accept separate endorsements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral candidates traded blows with each other Thursday while accepting separate endorsements related to hot button issues. The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Republican Bill Dieruf, while Planned Parenthood backed Democrat Craig Greenberg. Dieruf accepted the endorsement flanked by presidents from FOP lodges for LMPD...
WLKY.com
Pre-termination meeting held for LMPD officer federally charged in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The process to fire a Louisville Metro Police Department officer who is facing federal charges in connection to the Breonna Taylor raid moved forward on Wednesday. The pre-termination meeting for Sgt. Kyle Meany is being carried out after being rescheduled for issues relating to attorney schedules.
WLKY.com
Zoneton Fire Department donates fire truck to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department, known in the area for their Christmas firetruck, is channeling their inner Santa Claus. The department has decided to donate a Pumper Fire Truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was recently devastated by flooding. Deputy Chief Tracey...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
WLKY.com
There really is a national mullet competition, and several KY teens are finalists
FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's really a competition for everything. Ever heard of the USA Mullet Championship? It's a real thing: A national competition to see who has grown the best mullet and Kentucky is dominating one of the categories. Of the 11 finalists in the teen category, four of...
WLKY.com
Confluent Health opens new headquarters in Louisville, creates 350 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $10 million investment into health care will create 350 jobs in Louisville. Kentucky-based physical therapy provider, Confluent Health, opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Lyndon Wednesday morning. Senator Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and other officials gathered at the new facility...
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville food truck files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The owners of a popular Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy last week,according to Louisville Business First. The Celtic Pig LLC, which operates a food truck by the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. District Court of Western District of Kentucky on Aug. 11. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
WLKY.com
University of Louisville opens 'New Residence Hall' two days before students arrive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials from the University of Louisville gathered outside the university's newest investment on Tuesday, to cut the ribbon and welcome in the 2026 class to their new residence hall. It's literally named "The New Residence Hall", but its amenities are anything but unoriginal. Standing in the...
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash that happened in Grayson County, Kentucky, say police. Kentucky State Police said Post Four troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision around 8:30 a.m. near the 103 mile marker of Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County. Their...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
WLKY.com
Religious leaders in Louisville, of many faiths, gather to pray about gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville religious leaders from the Catholic, Christian, Protestant, Buddhist, Jewish and Muslim faiths met at Jefferson Square Park Wednesday to use the power of prayer to address gun violence. 'Prayers Across Louisville' is a joint event organized by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
WLKY.com
Big Four Bridge shooting: Grand jury not indicting father, says he acted in self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County grand jury has decided that a Louisville father involved in a shooting at the Big 4 Bridge, which left multiple people injured, was justified when he fired a gun that night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 11. Police said multiple...
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
WLKY.com
Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
