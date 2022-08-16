ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

WLKY.com

New JCPS staff position helping to improve school safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new staff positions at Jefferson County Public Schools this school year. In January, the Jefferson Board of Education approved a $7 million plan to improve security throughout the district. As part of the plan, JCPS has put school safety administrators at each middle and high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mayoral candidates trade blows with each other as they accept separate endorsements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral candidates traded blows with each other Thursday while accepting separate endorsements related to hot button issues. The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Republican Bill Dieruf, while Planned Parenthood backed Democrat Craig Greenberg. Dieruf accepted the endorsement flanked by presidents from FOP lodges for LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Confluent Health opens new headquarters in Louisville, creates 350 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $10 million investment into health care will create 350 jobs in Louisville. Kentucky-based physical therapy provider, Confluent Health, opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Lyndon Wednesday morning. Senator Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and other officials gathered at the new facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on 264 Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular Louisville food truck files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The owners of a popular Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy last week,according to Louisville Business First. The Celtic Pig LLC, which operates a food truck by the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. District Court of Western District of Kentucky on Aug. 11. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash that happened in Grayson County, Kentucky, say police. Kentucky State Police said Post Four troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision around 8:30 a.m. near the 103 mile marker of Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County. Their...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair kicks off with early morning livestock show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's opening day at the Kentucky State Fair and that means the first round of livestock shows kick off early Thursday morning. Thursday's events started off with a Youth Dairy Cattle Show at 8:30 a.m. Thousands of animals are brought to the fair from all across...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the roughly 1,500 food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville started back Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most Catholic elementary schools in Louisville start the new school year on Tuesday. St. Gabriel welcomed more than 650 students back. The campus has a preschool and has students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers and students will return to some upgrades, including an upgraded lobby,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

