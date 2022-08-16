ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
Behind the Business: Town Square Dental

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In most cases, two is better than one, and in the Mini-Cassia region, two dentists decided to work together to each bring their own unique strengths to the area. In this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Town Square Dental, and their new combined...
Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee voted to appoint Deborah Silver, a Twin Falls accountant and business owner, as the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. Silver will replace Jill Ellsworth who ran in the May Democratic Primary but withdrew from the race. Silver is...
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
TFCS: Deputies seeking assistance locating missing person

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) Twin Falls County deputies have reported that the family of Jimenez has contacted the sheriffs office and she has returned home. No other information has been made available. UPDATE (9:47 p.m.) Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue crews have...
Adult Shops in Twin Falls

For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours

DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
Two injured following car fire in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is looking for additional sponsors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is fast approaching, and they are still looking for sponsors to help put the event on. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky always takes place the night after Thanksgiving, at Kimberly Nurseries in Twin Falls. The event is...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Covey, Wilma

TWIN FALLS—Wilma Covey, 87, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem

Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
