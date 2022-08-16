Read full article on original website
Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge. Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
Covey, Wilma
TWIN FALLS—Wilma Covey, 87, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
