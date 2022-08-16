BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is moving up the coast today. This will bring much-needed rain to the state, which could be heavy at times, especially across eastern Maine. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as well. Steady rain today will become scattered overnight. Scattered showers will continue Thursday before tapering off in the evening. Most areas across the state will pick up between 1-2″ of rain through Thursday evening. Both Wednesday and Thursday will trend on the cool side with highs mostly in the upper 60s.

