wabi.tv
Body of Virginia diver recovered from St. Croix River in Calais
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Virginia diver was recovered from the St. Croix River in Calais Thursday afternoon. Officials say the body of 54-year-old John Morris was recovered just after 2:30 p.m., near St. Croix Island. Maine Marine Patrol says Morris did not have dive tanks and...
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
287 newly recorded coronavirus cases
Maine (WABI) - There are 287 new cases of coronavirus recorded with the Maine CDC. One more person also died with the virus. The total number of deaths recorded with the state agency since the pandemic began is now at 2,497. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were not updated Wednesday.
Maine Medical Center, Anthem Healthcare reach agreement
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s largest hospital has reached an agreement with Maine’s largest health care provider four months after announcing plans to terminate their contract. Those in Anthem’s care provider network will be able to get care at Maine Medical Center for the next two years thanks...
Maine home sales ease due to inventory
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Home buyer interest across Maine continued at a healthy pace last month. But lower than normal for-sale inventory is affecting the market. According to Maine Listings, realtors sold nearly 17-hundred homes statewide in July, a drop of more than 15-percent from July of last year. The...
MaineDOT to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT announced that it will be installing solar arrays at three sites along I-95 in Augusta. Once the projects are online, they will generate enough energy to power about 1,000 homes. Some of that energy will be used to power the capital complex and...
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Maine fisherman launches ‘Catch Your Dinner’ tour
COREA, Maine (WABI) - Four years ago when someone suggested to Capt. Dan Rodgers of Corea that he should start a side business taking folks from away lobstering, he wasn’t sure if it was something people would really want to do. A commercial fisherman for over 30 years, Rodgers,...
459 new coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 18 people are in critical care. One person remains on a ventilator. There are also 459 new cases of the virus. This number reflects case gatherings since Saturday. There...
Trial begins for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - The trial of Kyle Fitzsimons - the first Maine resident criminally charged in the January 6th Capitol riot - is underway in Washington, D.C. In opening statements, federal prosecutor Douglas Brasher told the court Fitzsimons assaulted three officers and was “Proud of his actions.”. Body...
WABI to launch 4 p.m. newscast
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI TV5 has announced an addition to its weekday early evening newscast schedule. WABI-TV5 News at 4 and 4:30 will air weekdays beginning Monday, Aug. 29. Brian Sullivan will be the primary anchor for the added hour, and Meteorologist Emilie Hillman will provide the latest forecast.
Rain Arrives Wednesday Morning And Lasts Through Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance crossing the region has created scattered showers mostly from the Interstate north & west. These will stick around until sunset before fizzling out. The rest of the night will consist of increasing clouds ahead of our next disturbance which will arrive Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
Maine students to see $2.7 million in debt wiped out
Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Department of Education is canceling $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former students of the now-defund ITT Technical Institute. That includes 180 borrowers from Maine who attended the school between Jan. 1, 2005, and September 2016. The average amount being wiped out for Mainers is $15,000, for a total of $2.7 million. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says those who quality do not have to do anything, the debt will be automatically discharged.
Rainy, breezy and cool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is moving up the coast today. This will bring much-needed rain to the state, which could be heavy at times, especially across eastern Maine. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as well. Steady rain today will become scattered overnight. Scattered showers will continue Thursday before tapering off in the evening. Most areas across the state will pick up between 1-2″ of rain through Thursday evening. Both Wednesday and Thursday will trend on the cool side with highs mostly in the upper 60s.
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
