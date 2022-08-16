ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three

METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
A worthy pathway

We applaud the efforts of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College, which are nearing an agreement on allowing Pierpont to continue using the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at North Central West Virginia Airport for its aerospace maintenance program. Fairmont State University Interim President Dr....
Keyser looking for experience up front to lead them in 2022

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season ensured that Keyser, at 5-5, would not qualify for the West Virginia class AA playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Not meeting expectations a season ago, however, is serving as motivation...
Play by Play: A look at Keyser's 2022 schedule

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Golden Tornado’s 2022 slate of games consists of the following: One West Virginia class A team (Moorefield); two West Virginia class AA teams (Robert C. Byrd, Frankfort); two West Virginia class AAA teams (Hampshire, John Marshall); three Maryland teams (Northern Garrett, Allegany, Mountain Ridge); one Pennsylvania team (North Star); one Ohio team (Beaver Local).
