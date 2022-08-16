Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council disburses ARPA funds Thursday evening
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council made use of some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Thursday evening during their regular session. Businesses in Clarksburg received $200,000 of that money, according to the Clarksburg Small Business Assistance Grant Committee’s recommendations.
WVNews
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
WVNews
Officials in Harrison County, West Virginia, celebrate opening of Watson Law PLLC
Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and City of Clarksburg officials on Thursday celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of Watson Law PLLC. Attorney Kevin Watson, will plan to focus on expungements and adoption. The business is located at 208 Court St., Clarksburg.
WVNews
Fire rekindles at structure on Westwood Avenue in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews responded to a structure fire on Westwood Avenue in Bridgeport around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. After a smoke investigation earlier in the afternoon required multiple crews, the fire less than two hours later rekindled, according to a Harrison/Taylor 911 official.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
WVNews
A worthy pathway
We applaud the efforts of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College, which are nearing an agreement on allowing Pierpont to continue using the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at North Central West Virginia Airport for its aerospace maintenance program. Fairmont State University Interim President Dr....
WVNews
Keyser looking for experience up front to lead them in 2022
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season ensured that Keyser, at 5-5, would not qualify for the West Virginia class AA playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Not meeting expectations a season ago, however, is serving as motivation...
WVNews
Play by Play: A look at Keyser's 2022 schedule
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Golden Tornado’s 2022 slate of games consists of the following: One West Virginia class A team (Moorefield); two West Virginia class AA teams (Robert C. Byrd, Frankfort); two West Virginia class AAA teams (Hampshire, John Marshall); three Maryland teams (Northern Garrett, Allegany, Mountain Ridge); one Pennsylvania team (North Star); one Ohio team (Beaver Local).
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Recap of Keyser's 2021 season Pic 1.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - There’s no better way to describe Keyser’s 2021 season than saying…
WVNews
Football team.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season …
WVNews
Coaching Staff.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The loss to Frankfort in overtime in the Mineral Bowl last season …
WVNews
Sophomores.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Golden Tornado’s 2022 slate of games consists of the following…
Comments / 0