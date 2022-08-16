ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Fast Company

6 things to do now if you’re worried about a recession

If you’re worried about economic volatility, you’re not alone. A recent survey from Magnify Money found that seven in 10 Americans expect a recession, and 59% expect one within the next six months. The survey also found that more than two-thirds of respondents don’t feel prepared. As...
UPI News

Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement plans to give its front-line workers $55 million in bonuses, as well as in-store discounts, to take the pinch off inflation. Lowe's announced the employee rewards, which include 20% discounts off household and cleaning items, as the home improvement chain released its second quarter earnings Wednesday.
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Black Enterprise

JPMorgan Chase Commits $30 Billion In Home and Businesses Loans To Black, Latino Communities Across U.S.

In October 2020, JPMorgan Chase announced a $30 billion initiative providing home and business loans in Black and Latino communities across the U.S. Through the initiative, JPMorgan Chase has a goal of providing 40,000 home loans, 20,000 refinanced goals, 15,000 small business loans, and $100 million in deposits to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). Additionally, the bank has pledged to construct or redevelop more than 100,000 affordable housing units across the country.
Fast Company

Doctors are drinking on the job at alarming rates, according to a new survey of healthcare workers

In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that we’re in a youth mental health crisis. What he neglected to mention is that we’re also in a healthcare provider mental health crisis. According to a new study from APN, a health company specializing in mental health and addiction treatment, healthcare workers in the United States are at a breaking point, and that breaking point is manifesting as substance abuse. Key findings of APN’s survey of 1,000 healthcare workers include:
Fast Company

The frontrunners in the trillion-dollar race for limitless fusion power

Nuclear power is booming again. The new investment comes as fusion—long considered a pipe dream—has attracted real money from big venture capital and big companies, who are increasingly betting that abundant, cheap, clean nuclear will be a multi-trillion dollar industry. Last year, investors like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos injected a record $3.4 billion into firms working on the technology, according to Pitchbook. One fusion firm, Seattle-based Helion, raised a record $500 million from Sam Altman and Peter Thiel. That money has certainly supercharged the nuclear sector: The Fusion Industry Association says that at least 33 different companies were now pursuing nuclear fusion, and predicted that fusion would be connected to the energy grid sometime in the 2030s.
AFP

Global business travel won't see full recovery until 2026: report

Inflation, supply chain problems and ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in China are among the factors conspiring to delay a full recovery in business travel to its pre-pandemic level, according to an industry forecast released Monday. "The factors impacting many industries around the world are also anticipated to impact global business travel recovery into 2025," said Suzanne Neufang, the association's chief executive. 
TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
BBC

PwC says graduates do not need a 2:1 degree to work at the firm

PwC, one of the UK's largest graduate employers, has said it will no longer just look for new recruits with a first or 2:1 degree. The firm said accepting applicants with lower second class degrees would help increase the socio-economic diversity of its workforce. "Talent and potential is determined by...
