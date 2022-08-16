Read full article on original website
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Fast Company
6 things to do now if you’re worried about a recession
If you’re worried about economic volatility, you’re not alone. A recent survey from Magnify Money found that seven in 10 Americans expect a recession, and 59% expect one within the next six months. The survey also found that more than two-thirds of respondents don’t feel prepared. As...
How to Turn Inflation and Recession into Your Largest Business Opportunity
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement plans to give its front-line workers $55 million in bonuses, as well as in-store discounts, to take the pinch off inflation. Lowe's announced the employee rewards, which include 20% discounts off household and cleaning items, as the home improvement chain released its second quarter earnings Wednesday.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Pump $2 Billion into Rural Energy Programs
The Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday (August 16) will pump approximately $2 billion into rural communities over the next 10 years through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). The money will pay for creating renewable energy systems or increasing the energy...
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
JPMorgan Chase Commits $30 Billion In Home and Businesses Loans To Black, Latino Communities Across U.S.
In October 2020, JPMorgan Chase announced a $30 billion initiative providing home and business loans in Black and Latino communities across the U.S. Through the initiative, JPMorgan Chase has a goal of providing 40,000 home loans, 20,000 refinanced goals, 15,000 small business loans, and $100 million in deposits to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). Additionally, the bank has pledged to construct or redevelop more than 100,000 affordable housing units across the country.
Gen Z, rejoice: Most of the bosses who insist on return to office will retire soon
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The great remote-work debate has an unmistakable generational flavor. To some people who have spent decades going to offices five days a week, working from home on the regular still feels unnatural.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Fast Company
Doctors are drinking on the job at alarming rates, according to a new survey of healthcare workers
In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that we’re in a youth mental health crisis. What he neglected to mention is that we’re also in a healthcare provider mental health crisis. According to a new study from APN, a health company specializing in mental health and addiction treatment, healthcare workers in the United States are at a breaking point, and that breaking point is manifesting as substance abuse. Key findings of APN’s survey of 1,000 healthcare workers include:
Fast Company
The frontrunners in the trillion-dollar race for limitless fusion power
Nuclear power is booming again. The new investment comes as fusion—long considered a pipe dream—has attracted real money from big venture capital and big companies, who are increasingly betting that abundant, cheap, clean nuclear will be a multi-trillion dollar industry. Last year, investors like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos injected a record $3.4 billion into firms working on the technology, according to Pitchbook. One fusion firm, Seattle-based Helion, raised a record $500 million from Sam Altman and Peter Thiel. That money has certainly supercharged the nuclear sector: The Fusion Industry Association says that at least 33 different companies were now pursuing nuclear fusion, and predicted that fusion would be connected to the energy grid sometime in the 2030s.
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
Global business travel won't see full recovery until 2026: report
Inflation, supply chain problems and ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in China are among the factors conspiring to delay a full recovery in business travel to its pre-pandemic level, according to an industry forecast released Monday. "The factors impacting many industries around the world are also anticipated to impact global business travel recovery into 2025," said Suzanne Neufang, the association's chief executive.
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
BBC
PwC says graduates do not need a 2:1 degree to work at the firm
PwC, one of the UK's largest graduate employers, has said it will no longer just look for new recruits with a first or 2:1 degree. The firm said accepting applicants with lower second class degrees would help increase the socio-economic diversity of its workforce. "Talent and potential is determined by...
