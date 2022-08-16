ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

With plenty of bees and time, Billings couple turns to ancient drink mead

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhIvd_0hJkBVXN00

Donovan Sauter has been a home brewer for 30 years. But when craft breweries started popping up like wildflowers across Billings, he had to adjust.

"I couldn't compete with the real brewers," Sauter said. "Their beer was so good."

So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Donovan and his wife Wanda pivoted their hobby to a much older drink - mead, which starts with one key ingredient.

"We’ve had honey bees for 10 years," Wanda said. "I got tired of trying to sell honey, bottle honey, market honey, so this was a lot more fun."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Wanda Sauter pours honey she harvested from her own honey bee colony into a pot of warm water as she makes a new batch of mead.

Mead is a fairly simple concoction. You mix the honey in warm water, then add yeast and another nutrient, and then it sits, wherever you have space for it. For the Sauters, that's usually a bathtub in the back of their Heights house.

"There it will sit for several months," Wanda said while depositing a newly made batch.

Wanda got the idea from her sister who started three weeks before her. Now, they compete every year inside the MontanaFair Heritage Arts building.

"About 1997 is when it came to a big start," said Marie Smith, the MontanaFair superintendent of Heritage Arts. "We used to have fights over who was going to get to clerk and work the books because it was popular."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News
Wanda and Donovan Sauter let their mead age in a bathtub in the back of their Billings house. They say each batch needs to age at least a year before drinking.

The 2022 competition was the first year the Sauters felt their entries had enough time to mature.

"Now I have a much better product to present," Wanda said, "and I still want to beat my sister.”

This year’s Best in Show winner: Wanda’s traditional mead. Mission accomplished.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
City
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Want to be a Butcher? Processing Business is For Sale in Billings

Here's your chance to be your own butcher. Many hunters dream of having a nice butchering facility at home. Sure, you can hang your freshly tagged deer or elk on a hook in the garage or over the kids' swingset. Neither of those is ideal, and the proper tools and butchering setup would make things so much easier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Art#Food Drink#Sauters#Montanafair#Heritage Arts
yourbigsky.com

Billings Chick-Fil-A restaurant set to open on time

Chick-Fil-A fans, you can see your fav restaurant coming to life on Billings West End. The walls are up! The opening is set for October and everything looks well to be in time for the restaurant chains opening. The new Chick-Fil-A takes up most of the lot near Plant Fitness...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KULR8

Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?

By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy