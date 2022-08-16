ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso, Canutillo roads experience ponding after heavy rain

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso saw an intense shift in the weather Wednesday when rain and clouds that were present since the morning quickly turned into a heavy downpour with lightning in the evening hours. The rain caused ponding on some roads and parks. Drivers on North...
Electric buses to be added to Sun Metro's fleet

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso was awarded $8.8 million in federal money to go green. The money will be used to add zero-emission paratransit vehicles to Sun Metro's fleet, installing electric charging stations, employee training and hiring new employees. The city is adding $2.2 million of taxpayer...
Debris cleared off of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays reopened after rock and dirt debris spilled onto the road Wednesday evening, according to TxDOT. The lane was closed for about an hour and a half. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
Cancelations, delays in El Paso, Las Cruces area due to rain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Below are events that have been canceled or delayed due to the rainy weather in El Paso or Las Cruces on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected through Wednesday across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats of rain.
Las Cruces police give tips for safe driving on wet roadways

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:
Rainy conditions expected throughout El Paso Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texa (CBS4) — Beginning Wednesday morning, we'll see increased threats for showers and storms across the Borderland. With a chance for many areas to receive heavy rain which could turn into flooding. If you are unsure of the depth of water, it is best to turn around.
Art and Farmers Market to pop up in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in east El Paso can get a taste of the farmers market in their neighborhood. The regular Art and Farmers Market in downtown El Paso will set up at Beast Urban Park Friday. The market is open the public starting at 5 p.m.
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
Annunciation House reopens after renovations made

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annunciation House reopened after renovations were made. Annunciation House's original building is over 100 years old and has housed several refugees and migrants throughout the years. Ruben Garcia the director of Annunciation House said as the building aged they grew concerned about keeping...
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
