cbs4local.com
Neighbors push for more safety measures after SUV barrels into west El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Residents in a west El Paso community are starting a petition to add more safety measures to their neighborhood after an SUV crashed into a home on Resler and Ramada Wednesday night. “It’s turned into a literally like a speedway, where cars are always...
cbs4local.com
Sandbags available at most Las Cruces fire stations, Office of Emergency Management
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory that indicates heavy rains are possible late Friday through Saturday in some parts of southern New Mexico. Las Cruces residents in need of sandbags to help keep floodwaters from entering residential doorways can obtain...
cbs4local.com
El Paso, Canutillo roads experience ponding after heavy rain
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso saw an intense shift in the weather Wednesday when rain and clouds that were present since the morning quickly turned into a heavy downpour with lightning in the evening hours. The rain caused ponding on some roads and parks. Drivers on North...
cbs4local.com
Crash on I-10 east causes closure of ramp heading to Cd. Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that was reported on I-10 east has caused the closure of the ramp heading to Cd. Juarez. The crash was reported at I-10 east and US 54 South around 5 p.m. The exit 21A ramp is closed. Back up is to Trowbridge.
cbs4local.com
Electric buses to be added to Sun Metro's fleet
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso was awarded $8.8 million in federal money to go green. The money will be used to add zero-emission paratransit vehicles to Sun Metro's fleet, installing electric charging stations, employee training and hiring new employees. The city is adding $2.2 million of taxpayer...
cbs4local.com
Debris cleared off of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays Wednesday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane of Loop 375 west near Tom Mays reopened after rock and dirt debris spilled onto the road Wednesday evening, according to TxDOT. The lane was closed for about an hour and a half. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
cbs4local.com
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
cbs4local.com
Cancelations, delays in El Paso, Las Cruces area due to rain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Below are events that have been canceled or delayed due to the rainy weather in El Paso or Las Cruces on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected through Wednesday across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats of rain.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police give tips for safe driving on wet roadways
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rains that are anticipated to fall in southern New Mexico over the next several days might cause flooding and difficult driving conditions. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and avoid traveling through flooded areas. Police suggest following these and other safety tips:
cbs4local.com
Rainy conditions expected throughout El Paso Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texa (CBS4) — Beginning Wednesday morning, we'll see increased threats for showers and storms across the Borderland. With a chance for many areas to receive heavy rain which could turn into flooding. If you are unsure of the depth of water, it is best to turn around.
cbs4local.com
Art and Farmers Market to pop up in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in east El Paso can get a taste of the farmers market in their neighborhood. The regular Art and Farmers Market in downtown El Paso will set up at Beast Urban Park Friday. The market is open the public starting at 5 p.m.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
cbs4local.com
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
Annunciation House reopens after renovations made
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annunciation House reopened after renovations were made. Annunciation House's original building is over 100 years old and has housed several refugees and migrants throughout the years. Ruben Garcia the director of Annunciation House said as the building aged they grew concerned about keeping...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
cbs4local.com
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
cbs4local.com
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
