thedailyhoosier.com
Video: 2023 IU basketball target Arrinten Page summer highlight reel
Watch below a long form summer highlight reel of class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page while playing for The Skills Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-9 Page took an official visit to Indiana last month and he plans to announce his college choice in the coming weeks. Page...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Former Ballard, UK linebacker Jared Casey emerging at Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When your college football program wobbles from 6-2 in 2020 to 2-10 in 2021, the recruiting department has the NCAA transfer portal web page on automatic refresh. You look for speed. You look for size. You look for guys who burn with the energy to prove...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
University of Indianapolis
Men's Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Roster
INDIANAPOLIS – Head coach Paul Corsaro has added the final two pieces to the 2022-23 roster for the University of Indianapolis men's basketball team in Max Romanov and Indiana product David Ejah. "The additions of David and Max provide several qualities to our team...experience, maturity, length, athleticism, and proven...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
insidethehall.com
A look at what IU basketball is paying for each of its non-conference “guarantee” games
“Guarantee” games are a staple of college basketball. Also known as “buy games,” power conference schools pay schools from the mid or low-major level for a home game with no return game as part of the agreement. For the power conference school, it’s an opportunity to fill...
Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
WTHI
Indiana State Rep. criticized for posting Nazi quote on social media visits CANDLES Holocaust Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana politician who was criticized earlier this week for social media posts stopped in at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum on Thursday. Earlier this week, State Representative Jim Lucas's posted the following quote on social media. CANDLES released a statement condemning the post, see that...
Current Publishing
Carmel officer resigns after arrest for identity deception
A Carmel Police Dept. officer resigned Aug. 18 after being charged with identity deception in Clay County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andrew Longyear, who began working for CPD in June 2021, is accused of creating a Facebook account using a name similar to a man he was unacquainted with in Georgia and using the man’s photos on the fake account.
Inspectors find most gas pumps give you what you pay for
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
insideradio.com
Indy Changes: New Morning Show At ‘Hank FM;’ ‘Hot 96.3’ Now Simulcasting On 100.9.
The winds of change have blown into Indianapolis with a new morning show to debut on “97.1 Hank FM” WLHK and the transition of “Hot 96.3” to 100.9. Radio One is picking up WLHK from Emmis as part of a $25 million deal that also includes news/talk WIBC (93.1), soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and W298BB at 107.5, home of sports “The Fan,” which originates on WIBC-HD2. Also included in the deal is Network Indiana, the statewide news, talk, and sports radio network.
warricknews.com
Japanese company plans $55-million expansion in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Japanese-based Aisin Drivetrain Inc. will expand operations in Crothersville, Indiana, investing $55 million to create a projected 141 new jobs by the end of 2024. Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to support the expansion with $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits. Aisin currently employees...
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
