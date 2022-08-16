ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Video: 2023 IU basketball target Arrinten Page summer highlight reel

Watch below a long form summer highlight reel of class of 2023 forward/center Arrinten Page while playing for The Skills Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-9 Page took an official visit to Indiana last month and he plans to announce his college choice in the coming weeks. Page...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Indianapolis

Men's Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – Head coach Paul Corsaro has added the final two pieces to the 2022-23 roster for the University of Indianapolis men's basketball team in Max Romanov and Indiana product David Ejah. "The additions of David and Max provide several qualities to our team...experience, maturity, length, athleticism, and proven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Track And Field#Hoosier#Titans#Iu News#Iu Athletics#Arrinten Page#Ua
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Current Publishing

Carmel officer resigns after arrest for identity deception

A Carmel Police Dept. officer resigned Aug. 18 after being charged with identity deception in Clay County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andrew Longyear, who began working for CPD in June 2021, is accused of creating a Facebook account using a name similar to a man he was unacquainted with in Georgia and using the man’s photos on the fake account.
CARMEL, IN
insideradio.com

Indy Changes: New Morning Show At ‘Hank FM;’ ‘Hot 96.3’ Now Simulcasting On 100.9.

The winds of change have blown into Indianapolis with a new morning show to debut on “97.1 Hank FM” WLHK and the transition of “Hot 96.3” to 100.9. Radio One is picking up WLHK from Emmis as part of a $25 million deal that also includes news/talk WIBC (93.1), soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and W298BB at 107.5, home of sports “The Fan,” which originates on WIBC-HD2. Also included in the deal is Network Indiana, the statewide news, talk, and sports radio network.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Japanese company plans $55-million expansion in Indiana

(The Center Square) – Japanese-based Aisin Drivetrain Inc. will expand operations in Crothersville, Indiana, investing $55 million to create a projected 141 new jobs by the end of 2024. Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to support the expansion with $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits. Aisin currently employees...
CROTHERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy