ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Experts help Kentuckians restore flood-damaged heirlooms

By Megan Mannering
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kuIZ_0hJk9d2U00

From property to structures, the losses experienced in eastern Kentucky’s flooding are largely measured in dollars. Yet some of the most important damage can’t be measured at all.

“I think culture is almost as valuable as livelihood,” said Nana Kanerko, a specialist with the Heritage Emergency National Task Force.

From home videos and vinyl records to photos and quilts, Kanerko believes family heirlooms and items are critical in preserving culture. Along with her teammates, she’s offering demonstrations and advice for those recovering flood-damaged items.

“Food and shelter and housing have to come first, but culture, I would argue, is a strong second in that it’s what makes people unique,” explained Kanerko. “This is what brings communities together, and this is what builds people's identities.”

From her station at the Knott County Sportsplex, she transports a photograph from one tub to the next, walking LEX 18 through the restoration process.

“The value of this program is that this allows the survivors to maintain some of the memories that they lost in the disaster, and we’ve had people touched and emotional to be able to salvage that old photograph or their grandma's wedding dress that’s been passed down for generations.”

Spread across the table are basic items like distilled water, a paintbrush, freezer paper, and clothespins. According to Kanerko, restoration is a matter of having the right information and tools, most of which can be bought at a convenience store.

FEMA’s heirloom restoration team won’t handle objects for you but will discuss how to handle, dry, and clean these items, as well as personal safety during the restoration process, setting priorities and treatment options.

“We encourage this to be a family activity,” said Kanerko. “Work with your kids to salvage these things because that becomes part of your family history. It’s absolutely tragic to go through a disaster, but to be able to recover in the best way possible with your family is the one piece of advice I would offer.”

The Heritage Emergency National Task Force experts will visit these locations:

Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester KY 40962

  • Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21,
  • Registration center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831

  • Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.

Perry County: Hazard Community College First Federal Center –1 Community Drive, Hazard KY 41701

  • Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.

Recovery center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Clay County, KY
City
Manchester, KY
Clay County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restoration#Kentuckians
wdrb.com

Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
middlesboronews.com

USDA grant will help feed hungry Kentuckians

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced. “Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?

CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy