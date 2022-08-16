ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

‘Education is critical’: 36 student-inmates earn diplomas at Whiteville Correctional Facility

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility held a graduation ceremony for 36 student-inmates on Thursday. CoreCivic announced that 14 students earned a high school equivalency (HSE) diploma, seven students earned a vocational certificate in carpentry, 11 students earned a vocational certificate in electrical, and four students earned an industry-recognized certificate in HVAC.
County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police officers responded to a shooting threat at Germantown High School Tuesday morning. They say the threat has proven to be false. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated the situation, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools. That lockdown has since been lifted.
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Questions remain following a deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake at the the U.S. Post Office on Goodman Road. What we know is during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy believed the suspect of the stop to be armed and discharged their firearm.
Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20. Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad. There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event. The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at...
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo

Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
Dog fighting hearing continued to late September

A preliminary hearing for the three men accused of a dog-fighting operation in Haywood County was delayed. It was set for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said the hearing was reset for September 29 at 1:30. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie and Brian A Currie were arrested but were freed after making bond.
