‘Education is critical’: 36 student-inmates earn diplomas at Whiteville Correctional Facility
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility held a graduation ceremony for 36 student-inmates on Thursday. CoreCivic announced that 14 students earned a high school equivalency (HSE) diploma, seven students earned a vocational certificate in carpentry, 11 students earned a vocational certificate in electrical, and four students earned an industry-recognized certificate in HVAC.
Going green in Shelby County: Mayor signs order to replace gas-powered county vehicles with hybrid & electric ones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is going green. Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order Wednesday to replace county government gas vehicles with hybrid and zero-emission electric ones. County leaders said the goal of the county's Green Fleet initiative is to reduce the government's impact on the environment and...
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering has had a no cell phone policy for 19 years. The dean of students from the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering mentions the new system they are implementing to enforce no cell phones. “In the morning, when the students...
County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
Madison County General Sessions judge arrested on DUI, firearm charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, with the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. Harvey was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into the Madison...
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
FOX13 Investigates: MSCS buildings, equipment ‘deteriorating at a rapid rate,’ district study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates continues to look into the ceiling collapse at a district school building in Memphis that sent three people to the hospital. The collapse happened at Cummings K-8 Optional School. The Memphis-Shelby County School District is responsible for the school building’s upkeep. About two-thirds...
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/17/22 – 08/18/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Mayor Harris to sign Green Fleet executive order to clean up emission outputs in Shelby Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government is working to clean up emission outputs in the community making a big change to its fleet of vehicles. Wednesday an executive order will put in motion a major shift for the county to start adding electric vehicles to its fleet. Shelby...
Police rule shooting threat at Germantown High School to be false
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police officers responded to a shooting threat at Germantown High School Tuesday morning. They say the threat has proven to be false. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated the situation, according to Memphis-Shelby County Schools. That lockdown has since been lifted.
BREAKING: Germantown School on Soft Lockdown over Verbal Threat
Germantown High School is currently under lockdown following a threat made against the school, according to Germantown police. FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre is reporting police there have long guns “out.”. Check back for updates.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close for two separate weeks to catch up on backlog
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office will close for two separate weeks to catch up on the backlog of additional work the office is facing, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. FOX13 obtained an email Halbert sent to the Shelby County Commission and Shelby...
MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Questions remain following a deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake at the the U.S. Post Office on Goodman Road. What we know is during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy believed the suspect of the stop to be armed and discharged their firearm.
Sanitation crews exposed to household hazardous waste after improper disposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Solid Waste Division crews in East Memphis were exposed to hazardous waste after it spilled from their truck on Wednesday morning. The spill occurred in the area of Wallace and North Rose Road around 10:30 a.m. City of Memphis Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole reported...
Police call reports of shooter at Germantown High school "false", no violence on campus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A verbal threat to Germantown High School Tuesday morning ended up being nothing. But while school officials were checking into the verbal threat, someone also posted completely false information there was an active shooter inside Germantown High School. School officials said that within 45 minutes, a...
Man arrested for having drugs delivered to residence for storage, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has the drugs delivered to a relative’s address and picked up later when they get off of work. On Aug. 16, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a suspicious package at a FedEx sorting facility, which is in the 4400 block of Ditiplex Cove.
Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20. Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad. There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event. The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at...
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
Dog fighting hearing continued to late September
A preliminary hearing for the three men accused of a dog-fighting operation in Haywood County was delayed. It was set for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said the hearing was reset for September 29 at 1:30. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie and Brian A Currie were arrested but were freed after making bond.
