ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

‘Keeping our children safe’: Pennsylvania governor bans conversion therapy

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Tuesday executive order banning conversion therapy for minors. The Democratic governor signed the executive order this week, directing state agencies to discourage conversion therapy for people of all ages. The executive order also instructs agencies, including the Department of Human Services, to make certain that state funds are not used for conversion therapy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Wolf Issues Executive Order Discouraging LGBTQIA+ Conversion Therapy

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order directing commonwealth agencies to discourage LGBTQIA+ conversion therapy on August 16, 2022. According to a Youth Mental Health Survey by the Trevor Project, 45% of LGBTQIA+ youth have seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, 73% of LGBTQIA+ youth have reported symptoms of anxiety, and 58% have reported symptoms of depression. Additionally, 36% of LGBTQIA+ youth have been physically threatened or harmed due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. A peer-reviewed study by the Trevor Project revealed that 13% of LGBTQIA+ youth have been subjected to conversion therapy and were more than twice as likely to report attempting suicide in the past year. They estimate that conversion therapy costs the US $9.23 billion annually through negative mental health outcomes and substance use.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Brian Sims
The Independent

DeSantis suspends state attorney who refused to prosecute trans people and abortion providers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a twice-elected state attorney for his refusal to prosecute abortion providers, doctors and families who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth, and transgender people who use bathrooms that match their gender.In a press conference surrounded by law enforcement on 4 August, the governor also accused 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren of failing to prosecute people accused of crimes to the fullest extent of his authority, reflecting what the governor called “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.”Mr Warren was among more than 100 prosecutors and officials from across the US who...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Elected official removed from office by Ron DeSantis over anti-abortion law sues to get his job back

A twice-elected Florida prosecutor is suing to get his job back after Ron DeSantis removed him from office after joining dozens of officials from across the US who refuse to prosecute abortion providers and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth.Andrew Warren, the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, condemned the Republican governor’s “blatant abuse of power” and accused him of violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against his position on abortion rights, according to a video statement on 17 AugustMr Warren has also accused the governor of violating the state constitution and “throwing out the results of...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Wednesday that aims to help pregnant patients cover the cost of travel to access abortion health care, a senior administrative official said. The executive order does not protect access to abortion, which was overturned in late June by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court […] The post Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#Conversion Therapy#Mental Health#Racism#Lgbtqia Pennsylvanians#The Trevor Project
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Supreme Court Rules Abortion Will Be Illegal Starting Soon

Despite the efforts of pro-abortion advocates, Idaho's much-discussed trigger law will go into effect this month. The 3-2 decision by the state's highest court means that abortions will be illegal in Idaho beginning August 25th. The case was brought to the justices in reaction to the recent United States Supreme Court ruling sending the abortion issue back to the states.
IDAHO STATE
MSNBC

GOP engages in literal food fight over LGBTQ protections

The conservative movement is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to marginalize LGBTQ people. That explains the intensifying dispute between conservative state attorneys general and the Biden administration over — of all things — lunch. Back in May, the Department of Agriculture announced the Biden administration would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy