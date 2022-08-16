Read full article on original website
‘Keeping our children safe’: Pennsylvania governor bans conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Tuesday executive order banning conversion therapy for minors. The Democratic governor signed the executive order this week, directing state agencies to discourage conversion therapy for people of all ages. The executive order also instructs agencies, including the Department of Human Services, to make certain that state funds are not used for conversion therapy.
Gov. Wolf files a lawsuit against General Assembly for protection on reproductive rights
Governor Tom Wolf has sued the state Legislature over a package of proposed constitutional amendments pursued by Republicans, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion.
Wolf Issues Executive Order Discouraging LGBTQIA+ Conversion Therapy
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order directing commonwealth agencies to discourage LGBTQIA+ conversion therapy on August 16, 2022. According to a Youth Mental Health Survey by the Trevor Project, 45% of LGBTQIA+ youth have seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, 73% of LGBTQIA+ youth have reported symptoms of anxiety, and 58% have reported symptoms of depression. Additionally, 36% of LGBTQIA+ youth have been physically threatened or harmed due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. A peer-reviewed study by the Trevor Project revealed that 13% of LGBTQIA+ youth have been subjected to conversion therapy and were more than twice as likely to report attempting suicide in the past year. They estimate that conversion therapy costs the US $9.23 billion annually through negative mental health outcomes and substance use.
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
DeSantis suspends state attorney who refused to prosecute trans people and abortion providers
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a twice-elected state attorney for his refusal to prosecute abortion providers, doctors and families who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth, and transgender people who use bathrooms that match their gender.In a press conference surrounded by law enforcement on 4 August, the governor also accused 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren of failing to prosecute people accused of crimes to the fullest extent of his authority, reflecting what the governor called “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.”Mr Warren was among more than 100 prosecutors and officials from across the US who...
Elected official removed from office by Ron DeSantis over anti-abortion law sues to get his job back
A twice-elected Florida prosecutor is suing to get his job back after Ron DeSantis removed him from office after joining dozens of officials from across the US who refuse to prosecute abortion providers and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth.Andrew Warren, the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, condemned the Republican governor’s “blatant abuse of power” and accused him of violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against his position on abortion rights, according to a video statement on 17 AugustMr Warren has also accused the governor of violating the state constitution and “throwing out the results of...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Wednesday that aims to help pregnant patients cover the cost of travel to access abortion health care, a senior administrative official said. The executive order does not protect access to abortion, which was overturned in late June by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court […] The post Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Protections for LGBT Seniors in Long-Term Care
The post New Protections for LGBT Seniors in Long-Term Care appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Idaho Supreme Court Rules Abortion Will Be Illegal Starting Soon
Despite the efforts of pro-abortion advocates, Idaho's much-discussed trigger law will go into effect this month. The 3-2 decision by the state's highest court means that abortions will be illegal in Idaho beginning August 25th. The case was brought to the justices in reaction to the recent United States Supreme Court ruling sending the abortion issue back to the states.
GOP engages in literal food fight over LGBTQ protections
The conservative movement is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to marginalize LGBTQ people. That explains the intensifying dispute between conservative state attorneys general and the Biden administration over — of all things — lunch. Back in May, the Department of Agriculture announced the Biden administration would...
Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal.
Twisted Florida Ruling Says Pregnant Teen Isn’t ‘Mature’ Enough for Abortion
A Florida appeals court will force a parentless 16-year-old girl to give birth because the teen is not “sufficiently mature” to decide for herself whether or not to terminate the pregnancy. A circuit court judge previously denied the girl’s request to waive a state law requiring minors get...
Federal judge allows North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban to be reinstated
A US district court judge in North Carolina on Wednesday allowed a North Carolina law that bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to be reinstated, lifting an injunction he had placed on the state law prior to the US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
