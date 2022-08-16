Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order directing commonwealth agencies to discourage LGBTQIA+ conversion therapy on August 16, 2022. According to a Youth Mental Health Survey by the Trevor Project, 45% of LGBTQIA+ youth have seriously contemplated suicide in the past year, 73% of LGBTQIA+ youth have reported symptoms of anxiety, and 58% have reported symptoms of depression. Additionally, 36% of LGBTQIA+ youth have been physically threatened or harmed due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. A peer-reviewed study by the Trevor Project revealed that 13% of LGBTQIA+ youth have been subjected to conversion therapy and were more than twice as likely to report attempting suicide in the past year. They estimate that conversion therapy costs the US $9.23 billion annually through negative mental health outcomes and substance use.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO