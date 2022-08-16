MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack. We first told you about the security breach a month ago. At that time, Lamoille Health Partners told us they didn’t have much information and they were working with the FBI to figure out the nature of suspicious computer activity that shut down their system for a week in June.

