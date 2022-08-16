Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
WCAX
New partnership aims to ease North Country workforce woes
WCAX
Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a shortage of police, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday released a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. Now, his Democratic challenger says his plan is addressing the symptoms rather than the root causes.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
WCAX
New butterfly tent at Vermont State Fair
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
WCAX
Pence for president? Former VP's visit to New Hampshire fuels speculation
WCAX
Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention
WCAX
Kuster signs letter asking social media companies to stop abortion misinformation
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that social media companies are letting misinformation spread about abortion. She and more than 40 colleagues wrote to the heads of the major social media companies and demanded they keep their platforms free from quote “dangerous and harmful misinformation that imperils the health, safety, and liberty of people across the country.”
WCAX
New books for Vermont prison inmates
WCAX
Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension
CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
WCAX
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
WCAX
Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has inked another major order. The transit bus manufacturer announced Thursday it will be supplying 35 buses to the city and county of Honolulu. The new, 60′ articulated buses use an EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system and will be delivered over a three-year period.
WCAX
New details on security breach at Vermont health center
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack. We first told you about the security breach a month ago. At that time, Lamoille Health Partners told us they didn’t have much information and they were working with the FBI to figure out the nature of suspicious computer activity that shut down their system for a week in June.
WCAX
Bennington Battle Day celebrates the United States Revolutionary war victory and local battle
WCAX
Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is Bennington Battle Day. It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means state government offices are closed. Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. The 1777 Battle of Bennington was fought just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
