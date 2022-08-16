ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

New partnership aims to ease North Country workforce woes

Vermont's waterways are filled with freshwater mussels, although it's recommended you don't eat them. Stowe Electric to use federal funds to restore hydroelectric plant. The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a shortage of police, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday released a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. Now, his Democratic challenger says his plan is addressing the symptoms rather than the root causes.
WCAX

New butterfly tent at Vermont State Fair

Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year's flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility.
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX

Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance

Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention. Health officials watch infections overseas to gauge flu season. Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year's flu season will be.
WCAX

Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile

In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery.
WCAX

Pence for president? Former VP's visit to New Hampshire fuels speculation

Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack.
WCAX

Kuster signs letter asking social media companies to stop abortion misinformation

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that social media companies are letting misinformation spread about abortion. She and more than 40 colleagues wrote to the heads of the major social media companies and demanded they keep their platforms free from quote “dangerous and harmful misinformation that imperils the health, safety, and liberty of people across the country.”
WCAX

New books for Vermont prison inmates

Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack.
WCAX

Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy's retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in.
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery. In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence.
WCAX

Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has inked another major order. The transit bus manufacturer announced Thursday it will be supplying 35 buses to the city and county of Honolulu. The new, 60′ articulated buses use an EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system and will be delivered over a three-year period.
WCAX

New details on security breach at Vermont health center

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack. We first told you about the security breach a month ago. At that time, Lamoille Health Partners told us they didn’t have much information and they were working with the FBI to figure out the nature of suspicious computer activity that shut down their system for a week in June.
MORRISTOWN, VT
WCAX

Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is Bennington Battle Day. It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means state government offices are closed. Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. The 1777 Battle of Bennington was fought just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont mobile home parks having a moment

Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack.
