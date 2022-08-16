Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Make An Arrest While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Seminary Street for reports. of shots fired. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun in a. common area of the multi-family residence. A short time later,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park
Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday
If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: More Shots Fired In Rockford, One Report Said It Sounded Like A Automatic Weapon
Where at: Irving Ave, Area between Auburn St and Arthur Ave. RS Sources are reporting multiple shots fired on Irving Avenue, between Auburn Street and Arthur Avenue, at around 5:15 this evening. One person reported it sounded like automatic gunfire. A house was hit in the Parkside Avenue and Richmond...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Criminals Vandalizing Belvidere, Police Asking For Your Help…
Over the past two evenings (15th and 16th), between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the Belvidere Police Department has taken approximately 19 reports of criminal damage to vehicle. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked on the street. A dark colored S.U.V. was seen in the area of...
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits Two Pedestrians In Rockford
A vehicle has reportedly hit two pedestrians in Rockford then fled the scene. UPDATE as of 6:35- Vehicle did return to the scene of accident. It happened at around 5:50 this evening in the area of S Winnebago Street and Morgan Street. A vehicle being described simply as “a red...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side
Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Per RPD:. Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Many sources told us the actual shooting happened at the ER entrance, Rockford PD Still Have Not Released Any Information….
We have several reports saying the actual shooting happened at the Swedish American Hospital ER entrance. And that there was 1 male shooting victim. Rockford PD only said they are investigating an “in progress”. In the past, local police have labeled several violent crimes suc as murder, shooting, robbery,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest a Juvenile For Having A Loaded Handgun
Approximately 8:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of. Broadway for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor. Officers observed 2 individuals matching the given descriptions, and during the investigation, one of the subjects,. a 15-year-old male, had a loaded handgun on his...
Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…
Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…. At least 20 officers were reported to be working a scene on the East side overnight. It happened in the 300 block of S Gardiner. Unknown what has happened. Sources told us it appears that police kicked in the...
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beloit PD Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals
Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals as part of a felony retail theft investigation at Menards. Please reference BE2233735 if providing tips. The individuals were also driving a white Ford F-150. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
rockfordscanner.com
Firstborn Ministries: The Answer 22 Tent Revival
Join us for a tent revival at Firstborn Ministries September 16-17 at 7pm. and September 18 at 9:30 am and 6pm. Directly after service Friday we will host a Pastor Appreciation dinner. Pastors of all churches are invited. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
Suspect charged in Rockford double shooting, standoff
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say Geround Brown, 33, shot two people, including a 16-year-old teen, and then engaged in a 5-hour stand-off with police before surrendering on Tuesday. According to court documents, Brown, a felon who has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Discharge of a Firearm, shot […]
