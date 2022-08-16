ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight

At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park

Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday

If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits Two Pedestrians In Rockford

A vehicle has reportedly hit two pedestrians in Rockford then fled the scene. UPDATE as of 6:35- Vehicle did return to the scene of accident. It happened at around 5:50 this evening in the area of S Winnebago Street and Morgan Street. A vehicle being described simply as “a red...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rockford Scanner#S 4th St#Swedish American Hospital#Rockfordscanner Gmail Com
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side

Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Per RPD:. Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest a Juvenile For Having A Loaded Handgun

Approximately 8:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of. Broadway for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor. Officers observed 2 individuals matching the given descriptions, and during the investigation, one of the subjects,. a 15-year-old male, had a loaded handgun on his...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
rockfordscanner.com

Firstborn Ministries: The Answer 22 Tent Revival

Join us for a tent revival at Firstborn Ministries September 16-17 at 7pm. and September 18 at 9:30 am and 6pm. Directly after service Friday we will host a Pastor Appreciation dinner. Pastors of all churches are invited. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect charged in Rockford double shooting, standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say Geround Brown, 33, shot two people, including a 16-year-old teen, and then engaged in a 5-hour stand-off with police before surrendering on Tuesday. According to court documents, Brown, a felon who has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Discharge of a Firearm, shot […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy