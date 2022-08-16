ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

All The World’s A Podcast At Chattanooga Theatre Centre

For the creative professionals at Chattanooga Theatre Centre, podcasting is a brand new stage. Recently, CTC launched “The Community Theatre Podcast” - hosted by Mary Eliza Hendricks, a theatre artist who assists in CTC’s education program and box office. I spoke with her - and Chuck Tuttle,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A “Festival” Of Contemporary Art At Stove Works

Now at Stove Works here in Chattanooga: “Festival.”. This collection of contemporary pieces - which premiered a few days ago and will remain on display through Saturday - comes from Josiah Golson, the programs director at Stove Works.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Mon 8/18/22

Stephen Hargis, Chattanooga Times Free Press sports editor. The Trust for Public Land’s park listeners in Chattanooga. All the world's a podcast at Chattanooga Theatre Centre. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

How Park Listeners Engage Community Voices In Chattanooga

The Trust for Public Land is a conservation nonprofit dedicated to bringing the benefits of parks and nature to the places, people and communities that need them most. Here in Chattanooga, the Trust is partnering with the City of Chattanooga on a project to solicit input from communities that have been underserved and hard to reach.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“Give Way To The Wind” In Downtown Chattanooga

If you’re inside the Chattanooga Convention Center these days, look up - and you’ll see a colorful 3D mobile hanging up high, in front of the entrance of the main banquet room. “Give Way to the Wind” - which symbolizes the mulberry tree - is a collaboration between...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack

In the South, it's well known that MoonPies were created at and are still made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee. If you're in Mobile, Ala., or any Mardi Gras party throughout the Deep South for that matter, you may associate the marshmallowy treat with the spring holiday. But the history of the MoonPie is much more storied.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livability.com

The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business

The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fast Casual

Big Chicken rocking Music City

Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)

As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
