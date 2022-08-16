Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wutc.org
All The World’s A Podcast At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
For the creative professionals at Chattanooga Theatre Centre, podcasting is a brand new stage. Recently, CTC launched “The Community Theatre Podcast” - hosted by Mary Eliza Hendricks, a theatre artist who assists in CTC’s education program and box office. I spoke with her - and Chuck Tuttle,...
wutc.org
A “Festival” Of Contemporary Art At Stove Works
Now at Stove Works here in Chattanooga: “Festival.”. This collection of contemporary pieces - which premiered a few days ago and will remain on display through Saturday - comes from Josiah Golson, the programs director at Stove Works.
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Mon 8/18/22
Stephen Hargis, Chattanooga Times Free Press sports editor. The Trust for Public Land’s park listeners in Chattanooga. All the world's a podcast at Chattanooga Theatre Centre. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wutc.org
How Park Listeners Engage Community Voices In Chattanooga
The Trust for Public Land is a conservation nonprofit dedicated to bringing the benefits of parks and nature to the places, people and communities that need them most. Here in Chattanooga, the Trust is partnering with the City of Chattanooga on a project to solicit input from communities that have been underserved and hard to reach.
wutc.org
“Give Way To The Wind” In Downtown Chattanooga
If you’re inside the Chattanooga Convention Center these days, look up - and you’ll see a colorful 3D mobile hanging up high, in front of the entrance of the main banquet room. “Give Way to the Wind” - which symbolizes the mulberry tree - is a collaboration between...
The Daily South
From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack
In the South, it's well known that MoonPies were created at and are still made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee. If you're in Mobile, Ala., or any Mardi Gras party throughout the Deep South for that matter, you may associate the marshmallowy treat with the spring holiday. But the history of the MoonPie is much more storied.
livability.com
The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business
The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
WDEF
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
WTVCFOX
City of Chattanooga moving forward with building additional low-barrier homeless shelter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The city is moving forward with another resource for folks experiencing homelessness in the Chattanooga area: a low-barrier homeless shelter. City council approved the funding a few weeks ago, and Sam Wolfe, the city's Director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, says they now have two requests for proposals.
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
News on Collegedale Jack’s, Chick-fil-A test, O’Charley’s & Duck Donuts
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – After inspecting construction progress today, Jack’s Family Restaurants have delayed their Collegedale opening by a week. The new location on Apison Pike Road will now officially open on September 1st. This will be the Birmingham chain’s 19th restaurant in Tennessee. “All of us...
WTVC
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co Commission proposes endowment for the King School using thousands in ARP funds
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The King School--also known as Chattanooga Christian--is asking for more than $154,000 dollars to provide elementary education to inner city communities in Hamilton County. The money is expected to come from federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. "There's a multi benefit to...
Comments / 1