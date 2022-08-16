Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
Click10.com
Miami firefighter under investigation after post reacting to slain Miami-Dade detective
MIAMI – A city of Miami firefighter is under investigation on Thursday over a public post on a WhatsApp group reacting to the murder of a Miami-Dade police officer. Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban released a statement reporting the firefighter was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
NBC Miami
Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police
Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday at a hotel in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer’s patrol car strikes home in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after one of their officers crashed a patrol car into the front of a home in Cutler Bay Wednesday night. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive. A Local 10 News crew was at...
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
NBC Miami
Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus
A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning. Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person. Footage showed a large police presence at...
Click10.com
Body cam video shows ‘intoxicated’ South Florida rapper Stitches before cocaine arrest
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video sheds light on the events leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper better known as Stitches, earlier this month. Bay Harbor Islands police arrested Katsabanis, whose albums include “Cocaine Holiday,” “I Need Rehab” and “Married...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
Click10.com
Police: Student arrested in SoBe after fingerprints turn up in car involved in crimes
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 19-year-old student on Tuesday in South Beach after his fingerprints turned up in a car that was involved in crimes in Miami-Dade County. Crime scene investigators found Dominic Snell’s fingerprints inside the silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia tag that was...
Click10.com
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
NBC Miami
Dirty Dishes Dispute Ends With Two Charges of Attempted Murder in Davie
An argument over sloppy housekeeping triggered gunfire that left two people wounded and another facing two charges of attempted murder. It started as a dispute over dirty dishes that escalated into an argument over how Malik Harper never cleaned up after himself, according to the arrest report. Harper, 24, shared...
Click10.com
Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
Click10.com
Broward prosecutor’s group text causes 2nd mistrial of man accused of killing 3-year-old
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Look closely at who’s included in your group chats. A prosecutor in a Broward murder case complained about a judge’s ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a North Lauderdale man charged with killing his girlfriend’s young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether.
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
Click10.com
Police officers search for man in ‘state of depression’ who frequents Lauderhill, Homestead
MIAMI – Police officers asked the public for help on Tuesday with finding a 36-year-old man who needs help. The Homestead Police Department identified the man as Israel “Izzy” Vane and reported he weighs about 155 pounds and is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall. Vane left his home...
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
WSVN-TV
Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
