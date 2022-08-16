Boone needs to go for no other reason than he is the front man for this organization. Since the organization is unwilling to fire itself then the person who is front and center bears the brunt of responsibility. Boone is not a good manager. Yankee fans know he is not a good manager. His decisions alone cost us a few games during this stretch…think Abreu in Seattle or Holmes in Boston. You can have a plan of action before a game starts but then the game itself dictates what the best thing to do is. You can’t stay on script when the game situation is telling you that this bullpen guy does not have it tonight.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO