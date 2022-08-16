Read full article on original website
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 8, Rays 7: Josh Donaldson’s signature moment
Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam to beat the Rays in the tenth inning. The Yankees win, 8-7. The win probability chart resembles a roller coaster that would likely be illegal to build. Baseball is fun again. It is the most improbable outcome. We sat through an hour-long...
‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up
The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Hicks Hits New Yankees Low With 'Embarrassing' Performance Against Rays
Hicks had a night to forget in New York's shutout loss to the Rays, making a critical mistake in the outfield while failing to capitalize offensively with runners in scoring position
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Pinstripe Alley
This Yankee Team
This team is just atrocious to watch. The start of the season was a complete mirage. This team has no ability to win when it has adversity. This theme has been going on for the last 3 years. When they get down they stay down. They are a long way off from championship caliber. The manager does not help as he does not adjust to the situation.
Pinstripe Alley
Systemic Mediocrity, Dishonest Communications, and Suspect Injuries: Can Things Get Any Worse?
That the Yankees were held back from submitting a viable package of dollars and players in exchange for Juan Soto, by a Washington Nationals' owner anomolously opining Anthony Volpe as "over-valued", is sheer nonsense. Why should we believe such reports when we are now just learning that Clay Holmes has been bothered by back problems over his past three or four starts? Perhaps because the Yankees think their fan base is dumb enough to believe that stubbing a big toe is sufficient cause for a key bat on the IL? Or that trading Monty for Badar was a necessary sacrifice to "stopgap" short, intermediate, and therefore potentially long-term problems in the outfield?
Pinstripe Alley
The new weapon that’s returning Jonathan Loáisiga to peak form
The Yankees are pretty hard to watch right now, so I figured as a distraction we could bring back the long-dormant Separation series. Over the last few months, I’ve written about Luis Severino’s slider, Michael King’s four-seamer, Clarke Schmidt’s slider and four-seamer, and Wandy Peralta’s slider, and how all those pitches create separation off the movement profiles of the other pitches in their respective arsenals. Today, I’d like to talk about Jonathan Loáisiga’s slider.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/18/22
The story entering yesterday’s game was that of a necessary roster reshuffle. The Yankees, floundering in the month of August, called up three young players, hoping that maybe they could inject something into a lifeless roster. Instead, it was the vets that delivered a massive win, with Anthony Rizzo tying the game late, and Josh Donaldson delivering an improbable walk-off grand slam. There’s no guarantee that this win turns things around in the Bronx, but boy would the narrative write itself if it does.
New York Giants Trim Three to Get to 85-man Roster Limit
One of the moves made might come as a bit of a surprise.
Pinstripe Alley
Why Boone needs to go.
Boone needs to go for no other reason than he is the front man for this organization. Since the organization is unwilling to fire itself then the person who is front and center bears the brunt of responsibility. Boone is not a good manager. Yankee fans know he is not a good manager. His decisions alone cost us a few games during this stretch…think Abreu in Seattle or Holmes in Boston. You can have a plan of action before a game starts but then the game itself dictates what the best thing to do is. You can’t stay on script when the game situation is telling you that this bullpen guy does not have it tonight.
Pinstripe Alley
Ahead of the Curve: The controversial origins of the curveball
On this day in 1870, 24-year-old amateur pitcher Fred Goldsmith held a public exhibition at the Capitoline Grounds in Brooklyn. Among the things that the right-handed pitcher did at the event was demonstrate his curveball, a pitch which to this point had been considered merely an optical illusion; proving that it moved in fact and not only in appearance, he bent it through three stakes that were stuck in the ground. Hall of Fame journalist Henry Chadwick, the so-called “father of baseball” who allegedly invented the box score and early statistics, was in attendance, writing in the newspaper the following day, “That which had up to this point been considered an optical illusion and against all rules of philosophy was now an established fact.”
