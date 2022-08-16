Read full article on original website
Older Americans owe $47,000 in student debt—nearly twice as much as new grads. It’s jeopardizing their retirement plans
Though student loan debt is often portrayed as an issue holding back primarily younger generations financially, Americans ages 45 and up hold significantly higher balances than new grads on average, according to a new report. An analysis of Credit Karma member information finds that 23% of the 21 million people...
Citadel Credit Union Offers Tips on How to Financially Prepare Your Child for College
Image via Citadel Credit Union. The cost of college is often top of mind for parents from the time a child is born, but as your teenager gets closer to their first semester, you may be starting to think beyond the cost of tuition. In addition to scholarships and student loans to cover tuition, room, and board, the first year of college is also usually the first time a teenager is left to make everyday spending and saving decisions on their own. It’s not always easy to talk to teens about budgeting, but before you drop them off, it can help to have a conversation about prioritizing and ways to save money when income is limited.
5 Most Common Money Mistakes Made in Your 30s — And How To Fix Them
Your 30s are a magical decade. You are most likely untethered from your parents, living on your own, paying your bills and trying not to make the same mistakes you did when you were in your 20s. While...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere
The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases -- and good news...
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
CNBC
Student loan repayment is set to resume in two weeks — expert believes freeze will remain
Two weeks from today, the federal student loan repayment moratorium is scheduled to expire. That means federal student loan borrowers will once again have to make payments toward their debt after a long hiatus that began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The most recent moratorium...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: 'Don't buy a home—unless you can afford to waste money'
I love investing in real estate, and it's a major reason why I was able to become a self-made millionaire. But I've learned that buying a single-family home to live in isn't always a great investment. I realized this in 2003, when I was a newlywed with a newborn, and...
Slate
My Son’s a Child Actor. Someone Is Stealing His Money.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My minor child does some work as an actor and files a tax return yearly. This year, his refund check was stolen and deposited in a bank several states away (the Department of the Treasury sent me a form to fill out and included a photo of the deposited check. I’m also pretty mad at the bank in question, since, on top of everything, it was a very sloppy job of forgery). I filled out the form the Treasury sent, reporting that he didn’t get his refund, and mailed it off but I don’t know if I should be doing anything else.
biztoc.com
I’m 65 and want to retire in 6 months. I have a $125K annuity, plus $100K of money that I’m not sure what to do with. Should I get professional help?
I had $225,000 in my 401 and then rolled over $125,000 to an annuity at 7%. I just turned 65 and want to retire in six months, but I don't know what to do with the other $100,000. Should I hire a financial adviser to help?. To figure out how...
Student loans: DOE announces more federal student loans to be forgiven
The Department of Education on Tuesday announced plans to discharge nearly $4 billion in federal student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute. According to the DOE, the government is forgiving $3.9 billion in federal student loans for 208,000 borrowers who attended the school. ITT Tech closed in September...
Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt With These 11 Steps
Debt was already a significant hurdle for Americans in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic; back in 2018, a study by Northwestern Mutual found that average personal debt (exclusive of home...
College Students: Get $2,500 Back With This Tax Tip
While America collectively holds its breath to see if President Joe Biden will extend student loan forbearances past the approaching August 31 deadline, the IRS is reminding college students (and...
Dear Penny: Can I Disinherit My Kid for Repeating My Career Mistake?
Can I write my children out of my will for doing something against my wishes? Specifically, if one of them wants to start a business, but I would rather them work a steady job for someone else?. I am a failed entrepreneur myself but have since gotten back on my...
KIDS・
7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck
The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
