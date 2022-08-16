Image via Citadel Credit Union. The cost of college is often top of mind for parents from the time a child is born, but as your teenager gets closer to their first semester, you may be starting to think beyond the cost of tuition. In addition to scholarships and student loans to cover tuition, room, and board, the first year of college is also usually the first time a teenager is left to make everyday spending and saving decisions on their own. It’s not always easy to talk to teens about budgeting, but before you drop them off, it can help to have a conversation about prioritizing and ways to save money when income is limited.

