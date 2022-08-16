ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Offers Tips on How to Financially Prepare Your Child for College

Image via Citadel Credit Union. The cost of college is often top of mind for parents from the time a child is born, but as your teenager gets closer to their first semester, you may be starting to think beyond the cost of tuition. In addition to scholarships and student loans to cover tuition, room, and board, the first year of college is also usually the first time a teenager is left to make everyday spending and saving decisions on their own. It’s not always easy to talk to teens about budgeting, but before you drop them off, it can help to have a conversation about prioritizing and ways to save money when income is limited.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Car Loans#Credit Reports#Credit Freeze#Credit Card Interest#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Slate

My Son’s a Child Actor. Someone Is Stealing His Money.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My minor child does some work as an actor and files a tax return yearly. This year, his refund check was stolen and deposited in a bank several states away (the Department of the Treasury sent me a form to fill out and included a photo of the deposited check. I’m also pretty mad at the bank in question, since, on top of everything, it was a very sloppy job of forgery). I filled out the form the Treasury sent, reporting that he didn’t get his refund, and mailed it off but I don’t know if I should be doing anything else.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Retirement Daily

7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck

The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy