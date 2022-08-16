Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY )– A standoff at a New Iberia home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon.
New Iberia Police say they were able to get an armed man who was barricaded inside with two women to come out of the home just after 4 p.m.
Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said officers received a 911 call around 3 p.m. about a possible domestic disturbance involving and armed man on Magnolia Street.University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured
She said when officers arrived they learned that three people total were inside the home and that two women were being held against their will.
Hughes said after about an hour the suspect walked out of the home after negotiators began communicating with him.
The unidentified suspect was arrested on scene, she said.
The two women were unharmed.
