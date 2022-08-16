ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

TheDailyBeast

Bombshell New Evidence Emerges in Oklahoma Murder Case Amid Fears Innocent Man May Be Executed

With his execution just six weeks away, Richard Glossip’s murder conviction has been called into question by the emergence of explosive new evidence. Glossip was sentenced to die at his second capital trial in 2004 over the brutal killing of Barry Van Treese. Although Glossip didn’t carry out the lethal bludgeoning, the self-confessed man who did, Justin Sneed, claimed Glossip had instructed him to commit the crime for a $10,000 payment. Sneed was given life without parole while Glossip—whose conviction was based on Sneed’s testimony—was sentenced to death. Now a handwritten letter written by Sneed to his defense lawyer in 2007 has rocked the case. “There are a lot of things right now that are eating at me,” Sneed told his attorney in the letter, adding: “Somethings I need to clean up.” Oklahoma lawmakers are now asking the state’s attorney general to hold a special hearing to examine the new evidence, fearing that a failure to do so could send an innocent man to his death. Read it at The Guardian
The Associated Press

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
NBC News

Emmett Till had a last chance at justice. And we wasted it.

Emmett Till, 14, was tortured to death on an August night in 1955 in a sweltering farm shed in Mississippi. His cries and moans went on for hours, heard by the nearby farmers. We know who bludgeoned him to death, since J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant admitted to committing the crime in the story they sold for $4,000 to Look magazine.
The Conversation U.S.

Conditions in prisons during heat waves pose deadly threats to incarcerated people and prison staff

Extreme heat is taking an increasing toll across the U.S. in summertime. People who are incarcerated are among society’s most vulnerable groups and have been especially affected. More than a dozen states do not have air conditioning in all of their prison units, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. In Texas, where I work, only about 30% of prisons are fully air-conditioned. Many of these states also face some of the highest heat risks in the U.S., according to recent studies. Prisons concentrate hundreds or thousands of people in buildings...

