As school year starts in Ohio, districts struggling with thousands of open teaching positions
As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them. Districts are still struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the school year gets underway. The state’s largest teachers’ union says people are quitting teaching or not even choosing the profession...
New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new report looks at who’s taking advantage of Ohio’s College […] The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. Ohio State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program has funded four local districts so...
After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers get $10M in bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Money managers for the Ohio teachers’ pension fund are getting nearly $10 million in performance bonuses after a controversial vote by the State Teachers Retirement System’s governing board. The board voted 9-2 to approve bonuses for about a hundred members of the investment staff, even though the pension fund lost $3 […]
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
Noisy start to school year with ‘clap-in’ in Cuyahoga Heights
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new year and a new mascot, the school now the Red Wolves with wolf calls by “Big Red” greeting students as they walked in for the first day of the year. “I feed off their excitement,” said Joel Kovitch, who greeted kids...
Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
Despite lawmakers trying to control content in classrooms, majority of Ohio parents trust their kids’ teachers, new survey shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite efforts by state lawmakers to exert more control over the classroom, a new poll shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers. The poll, conducted by Baldwin Wallace University for the Children’s Defense Fund - Ohio, comes as students return to school in coming weeks.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
North Olmsted Middle School teacher speaks at national science teacher conference
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted Middle School science teacher Shari Insley is no stranger to creating innovative lesson plans for her students. Whether it’s taking a group of students to The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island, located just off Put-in-Bay, or studying the water quality of the nearby Campus Creek, the educator is always looking for creative ways to keep kids interested in science.
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered three national retail chains -- Walmart, Walgreens and CVS -- to pay $650 million to two counties near Cleveland over their roles in distributing opioid painkillers. The ruling, which stemmed from lawsuits filed by both counties against the chains,...
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Perry Police Chief Placed on Paid Leave
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township’s chief of police is on paid administrative leave. Mike Pomesky was sidelined indefinitely following Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. No reason was given for the move, but the Repository reports it’s partly related to misdemeanor charges...
