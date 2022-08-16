ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A new report looks at who’s taking advantage of Ohio’s College […] The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. Ohio State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program has funded four local districts so...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oea
WDTN

Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted Middle School teacher speaks at national science teacher conference

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted Middle School science teacher Shari Insley is no stranger to creating innovative lesson plans for her students. Whether it’s taking a group of students to The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island, located just off Put-in-Bay, or studying the water quality of the nearby Campus Creek, the educator is always looking for creative ways to keep kids interested in science.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Perry Police Chief Placed on Paid Leave

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perry Township’s chief of police is on paid administrative leave. Mike Pomesky was sidelined indefinitely following Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting. No reason was given for the move, but the Repository reports it’s partly related to misdemeanor charges...
PERRY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy