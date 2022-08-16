ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old,” she said. “Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Happy, KY
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
wnky.com

1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BG FOP ‘Shop with A Cop’ at Meijer; 40 students spend $100 each

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Wednesday night, a handful of Warren County elementary school and middle school students went home with all new school supplies – thanks to Shop with a Cop. Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police spent their evening at Meijer shopping alongside hand-picked children from Warren...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hunter Jones
jpinews.com

Metcalfe Native opens insurance office

Metcalfe native Nick Anderson has opened his own insurance office, O’Reid Insurance LLC, in Smiths Grove. The first day of operation was August 1. Anderson says that what started as something to make a little money, became something he was truly interested in. “In the summer of 2009, I...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wnky.com

Beautify I-65 project is a finalist for Beautify the Bluegrass Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Operation Pride is a finalist for the Beautify the Bluegrass award by Kentucky Living!. Operation Pride, or the Beautify I-65 project, is transforming five interstate-65 interchanges to raise awareness in the community, attract visitors and boost economic development. The project includes planting trees and flowers, installing black wood...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital

A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
OAK GROVE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove elder abuse case victim dies

The victim in a recent case of alleged elder abuse and neglect in Oak Grove has died. An obituary from Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville says 70-year old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, Sr. died Saturday at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann...
OAK GROVE, KY
wnky.com

Be entered for a chance to win gasoline for a year by donating to local blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Red Cross is continuing to seek blood donations amid a shortage of blood supplies for hospitals. “The Red Cross is facing an ongoing drop in the blood supply this summer and we are asking donors to book appointments now to give blood or platelets and help prevent a blood shortage,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “When a blood shortage occurs, a patient may not have immediate access to the transfusions they count on. By donating in August, blood products can be ready to grab off the shelves for those in need of lifesaving care in the coming weeks.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
wnky.com

New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Fire Department conducts training at Greenwood Mall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers on Scottsville Road and shoppers at Greenwood Mall may have noticed the fire department at the abandoned Pizza Hut. The Bowling Green Fire Department was given access to the building for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WKU Soccer’s Regular Season is set to begin on Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Tops are set to kick off the new year at Xavier University in Cincinnati tomorrow night. WKU is picked to finish second in the Conference USA and is returning all but three starters this season. One of the biggest storylines going into the new...
CINCINNATI, OH

