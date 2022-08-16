BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Red Cross is continuing to seek blood donations amid a shortage of blood supplies for hospitals. “The Red Cross is facing an ongoing drop in the blood supply this summer and we are asking donors to book appointments now to give blood or platelets and help prevent a blood shortage,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “When a blood shortage occurs, a patient may not have immediate access to the transfusions they count on. By donating in August, blood products can be ready to grab off the shelves for those in need of lifesaving care in the coming weeks.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO