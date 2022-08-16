Read full article on original website
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
Mystery disappearance: Jennifer Wix would have turned 40 this week
A mom and toddler disappeared without a trace nearly two decades ago. This week, the family would have celebrated Jennifer Wix's 40th birthday.
WBKO
Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old,” she said. “Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first.”
Jennifer Wix’s mother grieves on what would have been daughter’s 40th birthday
21-year-old Jennifer Wix and her 2-year-old daughter, Adrianna, disappeared more than 18 years ago. On what would have been Jennifer's 40th birthday, her mother is no closer to answers.
wnky.com
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
wnky.com
Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
WBKO
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 17 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m. Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk. The event will...
wnky.com
BG FOP ‘Shop with A Cop’ at Meijer; 40 students spend $100 each
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Wednesday night, a handful of Warren County elementary school and middle school students went home with all new school supplies – thanks to Shop with a Cop. Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police spent their evening at Meijer shopping alongside hand-picked children from Warren...
WBKO
Happily ever after: Coonhound adopted after facing animal cruelty in Edmonson County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story of a hound who found her way into her happily ever after. “After losing our dog of 13 years in May, we had been visiting the shelter regularly and hadn’t seen the dog that had chosen us yet,” says Lisa Gray, who just adopted Kona now named Maple.
WBKO
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
jpinews.com
Metcalfe Native opens insurance office
Metcalfe native Nick Anderson has opened his own insurance office, O’Reid Insurance LLC, in Smiths Grove. The first day of operation was August 1. Anderson says that what started as something to make a little money, became something he was truly interested in. “In the summer of 2009, I...
wnky.com
Beautify I-65 project is a finalist for Beautify the Bluegrass Award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Operation Pride is a finalist for the Beautify the Bluegrass award by Kentucky Living!. Operation Pride, or the Beautify I-65 project, is transforming five interstate-65 interchanges to raise awareness in the community, attract visitors and boost economic development. The project includes planting trees and flowers, installing black wood...
whvoradio.com
Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital
A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
whopam.com
Oak Grove elder abuse case victim dies
The victim in a recent case of alleged elder abuse and neglect in Oak Grove has died. An obituary from Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville says 70-year old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, Sr. died Saturday at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann...
wnky.com
Be entered for a chance to win gasoline for a year by donating to local blood drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Red Cross is continuing to seek blood donations amid a shortage of blood supplies for hospitals. “The Red Cross is facing an ongoing drop in the blood supply this summer and we are asking donors to book appointments now to give blood or platelets and help prevent a blood shortage,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “When a blood shortage occurs, a patient may not have immediate access to the transfusions they count on. By donating in August, blood products can be ready to grab off the shelves for those in need of lifesaving care in the coming weeks.”
WBKO
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
wnky.com
New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Department conducts training at Greenwood Mall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers on Scottsville Road and shoppers at Greenwood Mall may have noticed the fire department at the abandoned Pizza Hut. The Bowling Green Fire Department was given access to the building for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get...
wnky.com
WKU Soccer’s Regular Season is set to begin on Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Tops are set to kick off the new year at Xavier University in Cincinnati tomorrow night. WKU is picked to finish second in the Conference USA and is returning all but three starters this season. One of the biggest storylines going into the new...
